IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for 8th Annual Water Solutions (‘WS8’) Event Produced by Sustain SoCal

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) as the media sponsor for the Water Solutions 8 (“WS8”) event. It will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023.



Through its determined and consistent efforts for over a decade, Sustain SoCal has forged a strong reputation as the leading information hub, advocacy platform and educational forum to improve the discourse and actions on economic progress and sustainable environment in Southern California and the surrounding regions.

In addition, Sustain SoCal coordinates cleantech-led economic growth, exploration of business synergies and a variety of sustainability initiatives via deeper innovation, collaboration and targeted education.

With its long track record of hosting the Water Solutions conference series, now in its eighth year, Sustain SoCal is producing another exceptional event that will feature enlightening discussions on exploring real-life strategies and innovations in reuse, desal, stormwater, energy nexus, contamination, investor tends, policy and big data.

As the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its state-of-the-art corporate communications solutions, including content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, press releases and optimized social media strategies to drive recognition for expert speakers, participating companies and the event itself.

WS8 will host industry veterans and thought leaders working in water management and allied sectors across a variety of engaging formats during which they will share their unique insights with attendees.

Julie Kalansky, Ph.D., deputy director of CW3E and climate scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, will be the keynote speaker and share her perspectives on “Atmospheric rivers and focus on forecast-informed reservoir operations (FIRO),” and the lessons for water management and preparedness.

The informative speaker sessions will be followed by the Innovators Showcase, offering industry professionals and student attendees the unique opportunity to interact with C-suite executives and touch-and-feel new technologies and revolutionary products.

Ecological risks, the dangers of climate change and unchecked urbanization are becoming increasingly apparent and part of mainstream conversations. Key components of this includes water consumption, water conservation, wastewater management and the associated effects on the natural environment and health of human populations.

Greater environmental awareness, the rise of ESG, sustainable investing, shareholder activism and tougher requirements in bidding processes have pushed the need for advancements in water management into the limelight.

The Water Solutions 8 event drives wider engagement and helps in the establishment of vital business networks that could play a crucial role in this all-important space in the future.

For more information about Sustain SoCal’s WS8 event, visit https://sustainsocal.org/event/water-solutions-8/

To register, please submit the registration form at the earliest.

