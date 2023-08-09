DOCS Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Doximity Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 8, 2023, Doximity reported first quarter 2024 financial results, and revenues and also revised guidance for fiscal 2024. The Company now expects revenue of $452M-$468M versus the prior estimate of $503M. Following this news, Doximity stock was trading down over 25% in pre-market trading on August 9, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

