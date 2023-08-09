Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 9.8.2023

| Source: Cargotec Corporation Cargotec Corporation

Helsinki, FINLAND



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 AUGUST 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.8.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date9.8.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount20,000Shares
Average price/ share42.5638EUR
Total cost851,276.00EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 269 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.8.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


Attachments

CGCBV_9.8_trades