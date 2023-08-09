SuccessKPI and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Modernization Solutions for Citizen Engagement Centers to the Public Sector

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., and RESTON, Va., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native, contact center customer experience insight and action provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SuccessKPI’s Master Government Aggregator® to make the company’s FedRAMP-compliant citizen experience solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), ITES-SW2, E&I Carahsoft Cloud Solutions & Services Distributor Contract, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to expand our FedRAMP-compliant insight and action platform in Federal, State and Local Governments,” said Dave Rennyson, CEO and Co-Founder at SuccessKPI. “Our AI and Machine Learning powered solution enables agency contact centers to deliver trusted and secure experience for citizens and employees while mitigating risk and exceeding compliance standards.”

SuccessKPI’s all-in-one modern citizen experience platform delivers a cloud analytics solution purpose-built for Government and civilian agencies to achieve mission success with their modernization efforts within their citizen engagement center(s). As agency missions continue to require increased levels of service for citizens, faster decision making and decisive action on the front lines, the SuccessKPI platform brings a full suite of tools to meet these challenges, which include:

Full Citizen Journey Visibility: Get a complete view of a citizen’s journey by unifying real-time and historical contact center data with interactions from communication channels including SMS, email and virtual assistants.

Get a complete view of a citizen’s journey by unifying real-time and historical contact center data with interactions from communication channels including SMS, email and virtual assistants. Rapid Deployment: With built-in integrations to top contact center platforms, create a pixel-perfect replication of existing reporting needs within 24 hours of deployment and scale quickly with custom metrics.

With built-in integrations to top contact center platforms, create a pixel-perfect replication of existing reporting needs within 24 hours of deployment and scale quickly with custom metrics. Security Modernization: Take advantage of top security features including automatic PII redactions on a platform with multiple third-party certifications, including FedRAMP, ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and more.

Take advantage of top security features including automatic PII redactions on a platform with multiple third-party certifications, including FedRAMP, ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and more. Modern Citizen Experience: Deepen understanding of the citizen experience by decoding and visualizing conversations, powered by AI/ML engines, supported by 90+% accurate transcription and keyword spotting in 30+ languages.

Deepen understanding of the citizen experience by decoding and visualizing conversations, powered by AI/ML engines, supported by 90+% accurate transcription and keyword spotting in 30+ languages. Audit-Ready Operations: Simplify compliance reporting and streamline operations by unifying agent location data with timesheets and actual login time to provide a unified view of actual and reported performance.

Simplify compliance reporting and streamline operations by unifying agent location data with timesheets and actual login time to provide a unified view of actual and reported performance. Emergency Readiness: Mitigate risk by activating Playbook Builder™ to filter crisis calls and automatically trigger supervisory attention when AI/ML detects keywords and topics that indicate threat or emergency.

“Carahsoft is thrilled to partner with SuccessKPI to enable agencies to leverage some of the most up-and-coming technology to drive modernization and improved outcomes for the Public Sector,” said Zak Kennedy, Contact Center Solutions Leader at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with our reseller partners to expand the Government’s access to influential AI and Machine Learning solutions that are already making a positive impact in the Private Sector space.”

SuccessKPI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the SuccessKPI team at Carahsoft at (571) 591-6240 or SuccessKPI@carahsoft.com. View the SuccessKPI microsite here.

Carahsoft's Customer Experience and Engagement solutions encompass a variety of industry-leading software and services that analyze and disseminate information to constituents, the public, and the community. To learn more about Carahsoft's Customer Experience and Engagement solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/customer-experience-and-engagement.

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is an on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling enterprises and government agencies to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform their citizens’ experiences. SuccessKPI insight and action based platform enables agencies make informed decisions faster, improve citizen services, and move their mission with extraordinary results. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contacts:

Kathleen Atkins

SuccessKPI

katkins@successkpi.com

Mary Lange

Carahsoft

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com