Company Announcement, Helsinki, 10 August 2023 at 2 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Plc agreed on a loan with Nordea to fund investments into growth

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has agreed on a loan totalling EUR 1.5 million with Nordea Bank. The Company plans to use the loan to fund its strategic investments as well as growth and working capital needs. The loan is to be withdrawn in full during August 2023. The loan period is five years and other loan conditions are usual.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 9 2727 170

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Erik Penser Bank.

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment