RISE Dispensaries Debuts Revitalized Brand Identity

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today unveiled its refreshed retail brand identity. As the brand nears its seventh anniversary, RISE has debuted an inspired brand vision that embodies the Company’s desire to galvanize the cannabis community to join its movement to democratize cannabis access.



The refreshed brand identity and store designs were completed in partnership with Turner Duckworth , a global design firm with offices in the U.S. and the U.K., and Brand Bureau , a creative agency composed of strategists and designers who invent and interpret brands.

“The cannabis industry is constantly evolving and our brand should adapt alongside it,” said Jen Denis, Vice President of Creative Services at Green Thumb. “As we approach the seventh anniversary of the launch of RISE, we are proud to unveil a new retail identity that is reflective of the commitment we have made to our community-based roots and socially inspired mission to improve the cannabis industry for the better. With the newly designed stores, we want patients and customers to feel empowered and supported throughout their RISE experience.”

Turner Duckworth’s contributions to RISE’s revitalized brand identity were inspired by the upward momentum of the cannabis industry rising into the dawn of a new day. The international design studio used RISE’s optimistic and empowering aesthetic to create a bird-centric brand mark that embodies the healing and transformative qualities of cannabis. The brand mark is accompanied by a bold, vibrant color palette inspired by the cannabis plant and its products, as well as a raw, textured aesthetic that is disruptive and irreverent. The plant inspired the RISE illustration style, which feels natural, bold, layered, textural, and produced by hand — a celebration of the plant.

“Good designs are creative, but great designs are inspired,” said Gavin Hurrell, Creative Director at Turner Duckworth. “We are proud to stand alongside a brand like RISE that works tirelessly to elevate the cannabis industry and the world around it. Their purpose-based work greatly inspired our vision for their reimagined brand identity, and we are excited to share it with the world.”

Brand Bureau was the interior designer for the RISE prototype design. The design translates the visual identity from Turner Duckworth to the environment by creating signature moments within the customer journey, honoring each region through localized illustrations, and embracing flexibility in the application of design elements to drive this pioneering product market.

“Drawing from our hospitality-industry expertise, our goal was not just to simply translate the visual identity to the interiors but provide a new approach to the design and experience of cannabis retail by creating an approachable and memorable environment that guests would want to return to again and again,” said Hilary Miners, Head of Environment Design at Brand Bureau. “The outcome was achieved by activating the brand in large impact and nuanced touchpoints through the thoughtfully considered guest journey.”

Turner Duckworth is a world-class design firm known for its ability to craft unmistakable visual identities and packaging for trend-forward brands. Brand Bureau is a creative agency comprised of designers and strategists, born out of the award-winning design and concept firm, AvroKO. The branding firm employs a multidisciplinary approach to design that helps companies form meaningful connections with their clients.

For information on RISE Dispensaries’ new brand identity, retail locations or product offerings, please visit risecannabis.com.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 84 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com .

About Turner Duckworth

Turner Duckworth, a global visual identity design agency with offices in London, New York, and San Francisco, creates unmistakable designs for the world’s greatest brands. The agency’s work is simple, playful, and inherently social. Turner Duckworth crafts distinctive assets and the systems that guide them to ensure that advertising, product, or packaging cuts through the noise and places brands top of mind across media and culture. Turner Duckworth’s designs have won over 600 awards in ten years, including the inaugural Cannes Grand Prix for Design. Learn more at https://turnerduckworth.com/

About Brand Bureau

Brand Bureau (BB) is a creative agency composed of strategists and designers who invent and interpret brands across a multitude of industries, ranging from hotels and restaurants to retail and mixed-use developments. Whether tasked with concepting new scalable brands like Arlo Hotels, reinvigorating established global brands like Panera, or crafting independent start-up experiences—from breweries and dispensaries, to restaurants and residential projects—BB thinks about a brand from every angle, thoughtfully building towards a purposeful whole. Founded by global design firm AvroKO, they have more than a decade of experience creating brand stories, identities, and environments, but some of their best work comes from full picture thinking—when the team can leverage their multidisciplinary expertise to craft a holistic brand experience, or as they like to put it, “from blue sky to brass tacks.”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com , as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

GTI@mattio.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e97cecf4-1bb4-448a-9a27-513d39f3045c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/863460b6-ef43-4e3d-921c-a529191f4f78

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb6feb44-f2ad-4353-ae17-503f8fdb5287