Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report

The Wi-Fi Chipset Market by IEEE Standard (802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac), End-use application (Consumer, Smarthome, AR/VR, Networking Devices), Band, MIMO configuration, Vertical and Geography", Growing number of public Wi-Fi hotspots, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), growth of Wi-Fi in enterprise and business, rising need for faster data transfer and significant increase in the internet penetration rate are significant driving factors in the Wi-Fi chipset market during the forecast period.

The growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market would also largely depend on the success of new Wi-Fi technologies, including IEEE 802.11ad (WiGig), and 802.11ax standards. However, several factors, such as the decline in the shipment of tablets and PCs over the last few years and long standardization and certification time, are hindering the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. Moreover, increase in coexistence issues with LTE in LTE-U due to the use of 5 GHz band is a major challenge for Wi-Fi chipset manufacturers

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 19.7 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2026 USD 25.2 Billion Growth Rate 4.2% Base Year Considered 2021 Historical Data Available for Years 2017–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026

Key Market Players in Wi-Fi Chipset Market

ASUS (Taiwan),

D-Link (Taiwan),

Fibocom (China),

Quectel (China),

Peraso Technologies, Inc. (Canada),

Simcom Wireless Solutions Limited (China),

Dell Technologies (US),

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US)

"Wi-Fi Chipset Market Trends, Growth Drivers"

147 – Tables

62 – Figures

235 – Pages

Driver: Growing number of public Wi-Fi hotspots and adoption of IoT

Restraints: Fall in shipments of PCs and tablets

MU-MIMO configuration is projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period

MU-MIMO are expected to hold a major share during the forecast period. The growing penetration of MU-MIMO Wi-Fi chipsets in enterprise and consumer access point equipment is expected to be the major driver for its growth during the initial years of commercialization. The adoption of these chipsets in smartphones, 4K TVs, and gaming consoles is expected to accelerate the growth of the MU-MIMO Wi-Fi segment during the latter half of the forecast period.

802.11ax to account for largest share of Wi-Fi chipset market during forecast period

802.11ax is expected to witness rapid growth in the overall Wi-Fi chipset market. This standard is expected to offer the highest spectral efficiency among all other existing IEEE 802.11 standards and is predicted to have a top speed of around 10 Gbps (as tested by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)). However, to meet the emerging demands for faster speed, a new amendment standard—IEEE 802.11be – Extremely High Throughput (EHT), also known as Wi-Fi 7—is anticipated to be released in March 2021. This new additional 6 GHz band with new features, including speeds up to 320-MHz bandwidth, will help achieve the target of EHT—a maximum throughput of at least 30 Gbps. It will find applications in high-throughput and low-latency services, such as 4K/8K video streaming, AR/VR applications, and online gaming.

APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi chipset market during ther forecast period (2021-2026)

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global Wi-Fi chipset market and is expected to become the largest market for Wi-Fi chipsets by 2026, accounting for an estimated 50% share of the market, in terms of volume There are several consumer electronics product manufacturers operating in China, South Korea, and Japan, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ZTE Corporation (China), and Sony Corporation (Japan). The large pool of consumer electronics manufacturers and low-cost manufacturing of Wi-Fi chipsets in China have led to the largest share of Asia Pacific in the Wi-Fi chipset industry.

