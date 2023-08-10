WillScot Mobile Mini Expands Portfolio of Space Solutions, Establishes Leadership Position in Temporary Cold Storage

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced it has acquired Cold Box based in California and A&M Cold Storage based in Ohio, making the Company one of the largest providers of temporary cold storage units serving diverse customers in need of onsite climate controllable space.



Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “As space solutions experts, we specialize in providing value-added solutions that meet the most technically demanding needs for a wide variety of companies. The market for cold storage solutions is rapidly growing with powerful tailwinds across diverse end-markets such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food service and distribution, retail, events, and many others. The addition of refrigerated storage capabilities to our fleet will give us the opportunity to deepen relationships with existing customers who manage temperature sensitive goods and materials and to expand within other growth markets. Cold storage solutions complement our value-added commercial approach, will leverage our unrivaled logistics and field service infrastructure, and will integrate seamlessly into our scalable operating platform. We are excited to welcome the Cold Box and A&M Cold Storage teams into WillScot Mobile Mini, as together we build upon their success to date and create the leading provider of temporary cold storage solutions in North America.”

The acquired companies add approximately 3,500 climate-controlled containers, walk-in freezers, and refrigerated storage trailers to the WillScot Mobile Mini fleet of mobile offices and portable storage containers. The transactions add sales and customer service resources specializing in cold storage solutions across the top 50 metro markets in the United States, complementing the Company’s already vast nationwide coverage area.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative and flexible temporary space solutions. The Company’s diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, climate-controlled storage units, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.