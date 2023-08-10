Worksport Announces Participation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York Palace Hotel

West Seneca, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 11-13, 2023. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations and panels scheduled as live feed or available on-demand. CEO Steven Rossi will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11-13, 2023

Location: Virtual to start on-demand on September 11 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) or in-person location at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," “project,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: supply chain delays, acceptance of our products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

