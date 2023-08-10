Andira Pharmaceuticals’ US Patent Allowed in Breakthrough Therapeutic Treatment to Address Deadly Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, recently launched an investment opportunity of up to $5 million in Canadian health science pioneer Andira Pharmaceuticals (“Andira” or the “Company”). Andira has announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for US Patent Application No. 17/589,588 “Antibiotic Cannabinoid-Terpene Formulations.” Andira Pharmaceuticals is the sole exclusive worldwide licensee of the patent.

Andira’s revolutionary cannabinoid antibiotic is designed to be a synergistic add-on treatment for co-administration with daptomycin, one of the most frequently used antibiotics in hospitals worldwide. Significant resistance to daptomycin has emerged, which makes Andira’s lead candidate AD02P3 exceptionally well positioned to correct the problem and restore the efficacy of this highly relied upon drug therapy. By advancing AD02P3 toward the market, Andira hopes to prolong the usable lifespan of daptomycin by eliminating antibiotic resistance and significantly boosting its efficacy.

“The allowance of this patent is an important milestone toward successfully addressing hospital-acquired infections that are resistant to antibiotics.” said Dr. Dana Lambert, President and CEO of Andira. “The antibiotic synergy we’ve observed between AD02P3 and daptomycin is truly exceptional, boosting the antibiotic activity of daptomycin by orders of magnitude. We see this as a therapeutic approach to drug-resistant infections that will be readily adopted in clinical practice.”

“We are delighted to be supporting Andira in its pioneering work of revolutionizing anti-infective therapy,” said Charles Towle, COO and Managing Director at US Capital. “Andira has an extensive global IP portfolio, and this issuance from USPTO is another significant milestone achievement for Andira. The Company’s ‘Antibiotic Cannabinoid-Terpene Formulations’ is currently pending in over 20 other jurisdictions globally, with additional future patent allowances forecasted over 2023 and 2024. If you are interested in investing in Andira, the opportunity to participate in the Company’s $5 million equity offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About Andira Pharmaceuticals

Andira is a private healthcare company leveraging natural drug substances to improve lives and address critical illnesses. The company is advancing urgently needed solutions for highly prevalent medical indications in three areas: hospital acquired infection, oncology and dermatology. www.andira.ca



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

Attachment