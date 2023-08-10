RF GaN Market Expansion Targeting USD 4,602.15 Million By 2030 | A Detailed Research By Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was sized at USD 1,156.62 million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 4,602.15 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%.

RF GaN or Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride is a semiconductor technology used in the production of high-frequency electronic devices including amplifiers, transistors, and power devices for radio frequency (RF) applications. The RF GaN devices are widely employed in radar systems, wireless communication systems, satellite communication, and others operating under higher frequency. The ability of the devices to handle high power levels with smaller cell sizes is considered as a key factor promoting the growth of the RF GaN market.

Moreover, the surge in the adoption of 5G technology is considered as one of the key factors fueling the demand for the RF GaN devices, as the devices are crucial for achieving desired coverage, data rates and spectral efficiency in 5G networks. In addition, factors including growing demand for faster data rates, enhanced network ability, small cell deployments, and others within telecommunication sectors are driving the growth of RF GaN market.

For instance, according to the Ookla LLC, in November 2021, 5G deployments reached up to 112 countries, representing an increase of 13% from 99 countries in November 2020. Further, the total number of 5G deployments increased drastically and reached a total of 85,602 deployments in 2021 compared to 17,428 in 2020. Thus, the increasing penetration of 5G networks along with the growth of the telecommunication sector is increasing the demand for RF GaN technology.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 4,602.15 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 19.2% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Qorvo, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Aethercomm, WOLFSPEED, Inc., Integra Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, MaxLinear, Microsemi, NXP Semiconductors, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Mercury Systems, Inc. By Type GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-SiC, and Others By Product Type RF Transistors, RF Amplifiers, and Others By Application Radar and Avionics, Hybrid and EC Components, Wireless Infrastructure, Satellite Communication, Wired Broadband, Data Centers, Traction Motor, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for GaN in defense and military sector for high end radio signals transmissions is driving the market growth.

Increasing application of RF GaN in mobile communications is driving the market growth.

Advancement in 5G technology is boosting the demand for RF GaN in various IoT based devices thus fuelling the market growth.

Restraints

Availability of alternatives in the form of Silicon LDMOS and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) is restraining the market growth

High cost of equipment and devices manufactured based on GaN is restraining the market growth of RF GaN

Opportunity

Expanding technology in the field of communication, energy, and others is projected to drive the market growth

Global RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the GaN-on-SiC RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The Gan-on-SiC technology-based devices are equipped with the ability to handle higher power levels and exhibit higher power density, making it suitable for high-power RF devices including amplifiers. For instance, in June 2021 Microchip Technology Inc launched GMICP2731-10 GaN MMIC, a RF GaN amplifier for satellite communication applications. The amplifier is fabricated using the GaN-on-Sic technology and delivers up to 10W power. Additionally, factors including wide bandwidth, robustness, and high reliability among others is driving the adoption of GaN-on-Sic technology.

Based on Product Type, the transistors segment offered substantial shares to the market in the year 2022. The transistors segment accounted for largest market share in terms of revenue in the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market in 2022. The transistors manufactured using the RF-GaN technology are characterized with high power density, broad frequency range, and high linearity. Increasing demand for high-power and high-frequency electronic systems is considered to be key factor driving the demand for RF Gan-based transistors.

Based on Application, radar and avionics holds the largest market share in 2022. Radar and avionics hold the largest market share in 2022 and is also predicted to witness the fastest CAGR in the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market during the forecast period. Owing to the growing demand for high end products that are operational at different radar band is fueling the market growth of RF GaN within radar and avionics segment.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market. North America is contributing significantly in the research and development of GaN based products owing to the presence of key players including MACOM Technology, Qorvo Inc., WOLFSPEED, Inc. and others. The region is continuously witnessing growth in sectors including semiconductors, aerospace and defense, communication, and others is proliferating the growth of RF GaN market. For instance, in December 2021, Transphorm, Inc. received a contract of USD 0.9 million from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to manufacture GaN solutions for commercial and Department of Defense (DoD) radio frequency applications.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) announced development of 15 projects for delivering Open-RAN (radio access networks). The projects aim to enhance the supply chain of RF GaN devices for 5G communication systems.

In June 2021, MaxLinear, Inc. and Wolfspeed, Inc. launched RF Gan-on-SiC power amplifiers. The amplifiers are designed to increase the wireless capacity of the 5G base stations by increasing data transmission speed and supporting more users.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market is divided based on the type into GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-SiC, and Others.

In the context of product type, the market is separated into RF transistors, RF amplifiers, and others.

The application segment is segmented into radar and avionics, hybrid and EV components, wireless infrastructure, satellite communication, wired broadband, data centers, traction motor, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride).

List of Major Global RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Qorvo, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Aethercomm

WOLFSPEED, Inc.

Integra Technologies Inc.

MACOM Technology

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

MaxLinear

Microsemi

NXP Semiconductors

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Global RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Segmentation:

By Type GaN-on-Si GaN-on-SiC Others

By Product Type RF Transistors RF Amplifiers Other

By Application Radar and Avionics Hybrid and EV Components Wireless Infrastructure Satellite Communication Wired Broadband Data Centers Traction Motor Others



Key Questions Covered in the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market by 2030?

- The market valuation for the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market is expected to be approximately USD 4,602.15 million by 2030 owing to the increasing demand to provide high-speed and reliable connectivity in telecommunication sector.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing investment by the government for the development of different sectors including defense, consumer electronics, and others.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- The radar and avionics sector dominates the market in 2022 as RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) are utilized in aerospace and defense.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- RF Amplifiers will emerge as the fastest segment owing to the growth of amplifiers in wide applications for equipment to amplify the radio signals required for telecommunication systems.

