MDI Prepolymers Market Anticipated Expansion to USD 3,384.19 Million By 2030

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consegic Business Intelligence analyzes MDI P repolymers M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the increasing development of new adhesives & sealants manufacturing facilities, growth in the investment of new coating products, and others are accelerating the demand for MDI prepolymers, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of MDI prepolymers product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the MDI prepolymers market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 3,384.19 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 2,626.55 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of MDI prepolymers in elastomers applications, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the MDI prepolymers market.

MDI prepolymers are employed in the production of elastomers to secure superior mechanical and chemical properties. The recently launched elastomer manufacturing facility at the global level is accelerating the demand for MDI prepolymers to ensure easy-to-process high-performance elastomers. For instance, in September 2022, Lion Elastomers, a rubber elastomer manufacturer in the United States invested USD 22 million in Louisiana plant expansion. The expansion strategy targeted the production expansion of elastomers. Thus, the increase in production activities related to elastomers is fueling the demand for MDI prepolymers to ensure superior flow characteristics. This prominent factor is propelling the market growth.

The multiple benefits associated with the MDI prepolymers include achieving very high productivity, longer pour life, faster demolding, and others. These properties ensure the efficient casting of very large and complex tire parts. Hence, MDI prepolymers are employed in tires. The growth of electric car manufacturing activities, increasing adoption of passenger cars, and others are some of the prime factors fostering the development of new tire manufacturing plants at the global level. Therefore, the development of a new tire manufacturing facility will supplement the demand for MDI prepolymers to ensure lower viscosity. This vital trend will spur the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Global MDI Prepolymers Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 3,384.19 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 3.3% By Type Ether-based MDI prepolymer and Ester-based MDI prepolymer By Application Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants, Tires and Wheels, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Covestro AG, BASF SE, LANXESS, Huntsman International LLC, DOW, Chemline, SAPICI S.p.A., Makro Chemical, Kobe Polyurethane, and Epaflex Polyurethanes Spa

Global MDI Prepolymers Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the ether-based MDI prepolymer segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Ether-based MDI prepolymers are processed in combination with alcohol-based creatives to exhibit excellent resistance to heat buildup. Ether-based MDI prepolymers are ideal for applications requiring dynamic properties, including resistance to abrasion and low temperature. In addition, ether-based MDI prepolymers are equipped with various beneficial properties such as high resilience, excellent abrasion resistance, superior hydrolysis resistance, significant resistance to microorganisms, and others. Therefore, due to the above benefits the adoption of ether-based MDI prepolymers is increasing in elastomers, coatings, and others, thereby propelling the market growth.

Based on Application, the elastomers segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The MDI prepolymers are utilized in elastomers to ensure superior resistance to internal heat buildup and strong dynamic properties. Thus, the elastomers manufactured from MDI prepolymers result in excellent resistance to abrasion & tears and ensure protection against oils, hydrocarbons, and solvents. Hence, the increasing adoption of MDI prepolymers in elastomers to ensure superior mechanical properties is favoring the growth of the market.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth, owing to the growth in the demand for elastomers. For instance, in October 2022, Audia Elastomers, a China-based elastomers manufacturer, added a new elastomers manufacturing site in Changshu, China. The focus of Audia Elastomers was to expand its presence in the elastomers market in China. As a result, the development of a new elastomer manufacturing facility in the Asia Pacific is fostering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Covestro AG, BASF SE, LANXESS, and Huntsman International LLC are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of MDI prepolymers. Further, the MDI prepolymers market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand to produce elastomers, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing the development of new MDI prepolymer plants in the upcoming years is anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Dow a global player in MDI prepolymer manufacturing announced its plans for the development of an MDI prepolymer manufacturing facility in Texas, United States. The development of a new MDI prepolymer manufacturing facility will boost the growth of the market.

Key Market Takeaways

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 36.00% and was valued at USD 945.56 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,226.77 million in 2030. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, China accounted for the highest market share of 24.27% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the ether-based MDI prepolymer segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the MDI prepolymers market statistics in 2022.

In the context of application, the elastomers segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of MDI prepolymers market statistics during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast year for MDI prepolymers due to the increasing investments in new adhesives and sealants development projects in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and others.

Global MDI Prepolymers Market Segmentation:

By Type Ether-based MDI prepolymer Ester-based MDI prepolymer

By Application Rigid Foam Flexible Foam Coatings Elastomers Adhesives & Sealants Tires and Wheels Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the MDI Prepolymers Market Report

What was the market size of the MDI prepolymers industry in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of MDI prepolymers was USD 2,626.55 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the MDI prepolymers industry by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of MDI prepolymers will be expected to reach USD 3,384.19 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the MDI prepolymers market?

- The increasing adoption of MDI prepolymers in elastomers is accelerating the growth of the market.

What is the dominant segment in the MDI prepolymers market by application?

- In 2022, the elastomers segment accounted for the highest market share of 21.33% in the overall MDI prepolymers market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the MDI prepolymers market?

- Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the overall MDI prepolymers market.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/mdi-prepolymers-market

