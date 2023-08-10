Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Transaction in Own Shares
10 August 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that on 10 August 2023 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

  

No.
purchased		 

Price paid
per share		 

% of class
in issue
Ordinary Shares of 1p each 2,511,894 48.26p 1.39%

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 10 August 2023, are summarised as follows:

 Shares in issueVoting rights per shareVoting rights
Ordinary Shares of 1p each177,858,8041177,858,804
Total Voting Rights  177,858,804

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.