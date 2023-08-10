Phunware Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN ) (“Phunware” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



“This past quarter was a pivotal period for Phunware, as we right sized our workforce to an optimal amount, reduced our corporate cash burn, and have refined our sales & marketing strategy to capitalize on opportunities across the multitude of industries where our Location-Based Platform solution can make a significant impact,” said Russ Buyse, CEO of Phunware. “Spearheaded by our newly appointed CFO Troy Reisner, we are working on restructuring our existing debt and negotiating with prospective investors on more favorable terms, in tandem with reducing our cash burn to accelerate our organization toward a path of growth and profitability. As we activate our revamped sales and marketing strategy, we continue to have productive conversations with prospective clients. One of the more recent deals we executed was with Thumper Pond, a resort that is representative of the entire category of mid-market hospitality brands that can affordably and effectively use our Location-Based Platform to offer guests the best and most personalized experience. Looking ahead, we remain laser focused on commercializing our Location-Based Platform across all verticals, with a heavy emphasis on hospitality and healthcare.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results



Net revenues for the quarter totaled $3.5 million

Platform revenues were $1.3 million

Hardware revenues were $2.2 million

Net loss was $(6.5) million

Net loss per share was $(0.06)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(5.2) million

Recent Business Highlights

Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (August 10, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-545-0320 in the United States, or 973-528-0002 from international locations with access code: 875894. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,105 $ 1,955 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $100 and $198 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 863 958 Inventory 2,168 2,780 Digital assets 71 10,137 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 624 1,033 Total current assets 4,831 16,863 Property and equipment, net 188 221 Goodwill 29,956 31,113 Intangible assets, net 2,190 2,524 Right-of-use asset 3,258 3,712 Other assets 367 402 Total assets $ 40,790 $ 54,835 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,350 $ 7,699 Accrued expenses 1,542 2,895 Lease liability 968 954 Deferred revenue 1,092 2,904 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 6,094 9,667 Warrant liability — 256 Total current liabilities 19,248 25,577 Deferred revenue 1,050 1,274 Lease liability 2,584 3,103 Total liabilities 22,882 29,954 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 107,565,124 shares issued and 107,058,624 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 103,153,337 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 11 10 Treasury stock at cost; 506,500 and 0 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (502 ) — Additional paid-in capital 279,837 275,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (426 ) (472 ) Accumulated deficit (261,012 ) (250,219 ) Total stockholders’ equity 17,908 24,881 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 40,790 $ 54,835





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 3,487 $ 5,485 $ 8,234 $ 12,263 Cost of revenues 3,031 3,965 7,417 8,972 Gross profit 456 1,520 817 3,291 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,472 1,928 2,600 3,413 General and administrative 4,766 5,251 9,478 9,556 Research and development 1,212 1,876 2,984 2,879 Impairment of goodwill 1,203 — 1,203 — Total operating expenses 8,653 9,055 16,265 15,848 Operating loss (8,197 ) (7,535 ) (15,448 ) (12,557 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (553 ) (273 ) (1,090 ) (654 ) Impairment of digital assets — (12,158 ) (50 ) (21,511 ) Gain on sale of digital assets 2,096 168 5,310 194 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 3 2,682 256 2,469 Other income, net 127 45 229 71 Total other income (expense), net 1,673 (9,536 ) 4,655 (19,431 ) Loss before taxes (6,524 ) (17,071 ) (10,793 ) (31,988 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss (6,524 ) (17,071 ) (10,793 ) (31,988 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment 23 (85 ) 46 (117 ) Comprehensive loss $ (6,501 ) $ (17,156 ) $ (10,747 ) $ (32,105 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 105,133 97,742 104,151 97,293





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (10,793 ) $ (31,988 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 697 259 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability (256 ) (2,469 ) Gain on sale of digital assets (5,310 ) (194 ) Impairment of digital assets 50 21,511 Impairment of goodwill 1,203 — Stock-based compensation 2,824 1,270 Other adjustments 1,180 478 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 57 178 Inventory 417 (892 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 444 (631 ) Accounts payable 651 920 Accrued expenses (997 ) (386 ) Lease liability payments (691 ) (347 ) Deferred revenue (2,036 ) (2,698 ) Net cash used in operating activities (12,560 ) (14,989 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital assets 15,390 — Purchase of digital assets — (923 ) Acquisition payment — (1,125 ) Capital expenditures (9 ) (158 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,381 (2,206 ) Financing activities Payments on borrowings (4,270 ) (3,132 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs 995 — Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 58 16 Payment for stock repurchase (502 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (3,719 ) (3,116 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash 48 (121 ) Net decrease in cash (850 ) (20,432 ) Cash at the beginning of the period 1,955 23,137 Cash at the end of the period $ 1,105 $ 2,705





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 438 $ 408 Income taxes paid $ — $ — Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ — $ 1,508 Non-cash exchange of digital assets $ 557 $ 923 Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc. $ — $ 1,125 Issuance of common stock under the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan $ 47 $ 116 Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses previously accrued $ 347 $ —





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (6,524 ) $ (17,071 ) $ (10,793 ) $ (31,988 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 188 182 376 368 Add back: Interest expense 553 273 1,090 654 EBITDA (5,783 ) (16,616 ) (9,327 ) (30,966 ) Add Back: Stock-based compensation 1,462 706 2,824 1,270 Add Back: Impairment of digital currencies — 12,158 50 21,511 Add Back: Impairment of goodwill 1,203 — 1,203 — Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities (3 ) (2,682 ) (256 ) (2,469 ) Less: Gain on sale of digital assets (2,096 ) (168 ) (5,310 ) (194 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,217 ) $ (6,602 ) $ (10,816 ) $ (10,848 )





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 456 $ 1,520 $ 817 $ 3,291 Add back: Stock-based compensation 111 49 364 95 Adjusted gross profit $ 567 $ 1,569 $ 1,181 $ 3,386 Adjusted gross margin 16.3 % 28.6 % 14.3 % 27.6 %





Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Amount % Net Revenues Platform revenue $ 1,295 $ 1,628 $ (333 ) (20.5)% Hardware revenue 2,192 3,857 (1,665 ) (43.2)% Net revenues $ 3,487 $ 5,485 $ (1,998 ) (36.4)% Platform revenue as percentage of total revenue 37.1 % 29.7 % Hardware revenue as percentage of total revenue 62.9 % 70.3 %



