Meriwest Credit Union Honored by Forbes Magazine as a 2023 ‘America’s Best Small Employer’

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union, a San Francisco Bay Area-based financial institution headquartered in San Jose, California has been selected by Forbes Magazine as one of ‘America's Best Small Employers’ in 2023 in recognition for having an exemplary workplace.



Forbes, in partnership with Statista, assessed over 10,000 companies employing between 200 and 1,000 people using a range of assessment tools. This included anonymous surveys from employees, tracking of job-related websites, social listening, and text analysis of news websites and other platforms.

The final list of top-300 companies saw Meriwest Credit Union in the 90th percentile, earning 29th place overall. The banking and financial services were one of the most represented sectors on the list, with community banks and credit unions accounting for nearly 10% of the listed companies. Meriwest believes its employees are critical to its success, and this recognition by Forbes confirms the institution’s dedication to being an exceptional employer where employees can advance their careers while enjoying a fulfilling work-life balance.

“Meriwest is highly honored to have made the esteemed list of ‘America’s Best Small Employers.’ We are proud of this recognition and what it represents: our commitment to teamwork, innovation, customer service, and industry leadership, intertwined with our core values of honesty, integrity, and trust.” said Meriwest Credit Union Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Pesta.

As recognized by Forbes, Meriwest Credit Union remains committed to providing its employees with exceptional career growth, benefits, and a conducive work environment. The institution is also determined to continue serving its members with the integrity, commitment, and attention that the community has come to expect.

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets in excess of $2.2 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted “Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in this year’s Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2023. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

