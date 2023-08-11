Cash depositing has never been better for US clothing retailer with Clip Money

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF), a leading fintech that brings convenient, cost-effective cash management services to retailers, has been selected by a national clothing retailer with over 600 stores as their cash deposit solution.



Clip’s growing list of enterprise retailers are facing similar challenges in managing cash including reduced bank branch access and hours of operation, rising armored carrier costs, and a lack of transaction visibility all of which creates more pressure on time-strapped resources to make deposits and reconcile with legacy tools. With its national network of convenient deposit locations in leading shopping malls and commercial power centers, Clip is the perfect partner for retailers looking to transform current cash management operations. This partnership extends the list of enterprise retailers who are benefitting from the innovation and convenience of the Clip Money network including Lids , Pepper Palace , Cherry Hill Programs , and Invicta .

"We are thrilled to partner with leading national retailers and provide them with our innovative cash management solution," said Joseph Arrage, CEO of Clip. "By automating cash management processes, tracking every deposit, and optimizing cash flow, I am confident our solution will support their accounting, operations, and loss prevention objectives and enable a great experience across all of the retailer’s associates. We look forward to being a part of their existing and upcoming store launches as their preferred cash management solution.”

To learn more, please visit www.clipmoney.com , and for a full list of locations, visit https://clipmoney.com/locations

About Clip

Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. In 2022, Clip announced strategic collaborations with Staples , BentallGreenOak (BGO) , Simon® , Parkland, national fuel distributor , Spinoso Real Estate Group with additional announcements pending.