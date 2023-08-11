Portland Selected as Host Site for a 2nd Time for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS CLOSING SOON!

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Notified in Portland. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing soon!



The AI bootcamp is targeted toward underserved high school students (9th-12th grade) and offers participants a chance to learn the fundamentals of AI. Notified has been selected as one of the 28+ host companies across the U.S. for fall 2023.

If accepted, participants will engage in a four- week bootcamp held on consecutive Saturdays from October 14th to November 4th. It is imperative that students commit to attending all four sessions. The bootcamp sessions will take place from 11am-3pm PT.

No prior experience in computer science, programming, or robotics is required. The applications for both students and parents can be submitted through markcubanai.org/notifiedpr.

During the bootcamp, students will explore the world of artificial intelligence, including ethical implications and real- life applications, such as, TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars. Participants will also discover the features of Large Language Models like ChatGPT, which can answer questions, create original stories, and even generate computer code.

To provide a beneficial learning environment, trained volunteer corporate mentors , who are knowledgeable in AI, machine learning, and data science , will lead the students through the curriculum. Throughout the bootcamp, students will have the opportunity to work with open source tools and develop their own AI applications related to Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Generative AI.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains corporate volunteer mentors, and recruits and scores applications for local student selected to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Notified work together to provide food, information on transportation options, and access to laptops for students at no-cost to use during the bootcamp. This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned things I didn't even know were possible with A.I. and their real-world applications showed me just how much it will change our world." - Brandon B., 10th Grade, 2022 AI Bootcamp Participant

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI bootcamp initiative has hosted no-cost AI bootcamps for students across several U.S. cities, including Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City to name a few. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 900+ students to date and has a goal to increase that number year over year.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp should do so before Friday, September 8th, 2023 at markcubanai.org/notifiedpr. To see our 2023 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org