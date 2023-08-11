Morien Provides Update on the Donkin Mine

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. (" Morien " or the "Company") (TSX-V:MOX), today provides an update on the Donkin Coal Mine (“Donkin” or the “Mine”) in Nova Scotia, owned and operated by Kameron Collieries LLC (“Kameron”), upon which Morien has a 2% to 4% royalty interest.



On July 15, 2023, the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration (“DOL”), the province’s regulator for the Mine, issued a Stop Work Order (“SWO”) at Donkin in response to a roof fall.

The fall occurred in one of Donkin’s two access tunnels. The access tunnels were installed at Donkin in the late 1980’s by DEVCO, a former federal Crown corporation.

In keeping with Kameron’s safety protocols, it made a proactive decision to implement a comprehensive remediation program which included extensive roof bolting over the full length of the 3.5-kilometre-long access tunnel in order to safeguard against future falls. That program commenced on July 19 and ended on July 27.

While roof falls are not uncommon in underground mines, and while no Kameron workers were injured, nor any equipment damaged during the fall, the SWO nonetheless remains in place, approximately one-month after the fall was reported and over two-weeks after the tunnel was refurbished and bolted.

SWO’s are meant to be temporary in duration. However, the duration of the current SWO has prompted Morien to issue today’s news release. The timing for the release of the SWO is unknown as it depends on DOL’s ability to timely assess the situation and suggest what corrective measures, if any, are required going forward.

Morien will provide more information as it becomes available.

