Morien Announces Closing of $1.6 Million Non-Brokered LIFE Financing

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. (“Morien” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MOX) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered Listed Issuer Financing Exemption offering (the “LIFE Offering”), raising gross proceeds of $1,600,000 through the issuance of 8,888,889 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share.

The LIFE Offering was well supported by existing shareholders, management, directors, and new investors. Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 650,753 Common Shares. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of insiders’ participation in the LIFE Offering at least 21 days prior to closing, as such participation was not known at that time.

The net proceeds of the LIFE Offering, together with existing cash on hand, are expected to provide Morien with sufficient financial resources to support its operations for an estimated four to five years. During this period, the Company intends to:

Continue to advocate for a restart of operations at the Donkin Mine;

Advance permitting, environmental review, and technical work at the Lazy Head Aggregate Project through its partnership with Carver Companies;

Progress, alongside Carver, an early-stage technical and commercial evaluation of a Newfoundland aggregate opportunity; and

Remain engaged with Vulcan Materials Company regarding the status and timing of its Final Investment Decision for the Black Point Quarry Project and the associated $400,000 milestone payment owed to Morien.





The LIFE Offering was made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions , in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec. The Common Shares were also offered for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States determined by the Company. The Common Shares issued under the Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, although Common Shares issued to the insiders will be subject to a four month hold period under TSX Venture Exchange policies. The Company paid fees to certain intermediaries in connection with the LIFE Offering of CAD $12,240.

About Morien

Morien is a Nova Scotia based, mining development company created in 2012 to be a vehicle of direct prosperity for Nova Scotians, its largest shareholder group. Led by Nova Scotians, Morien’s primary assets are a royalty on the sale of coal from the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and a royalty on the sale of aggregate from the permitted Black Point Project, in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. Morien’s management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company’s management and its Board of Directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. Subsequent to the Life Offering, the Company has 60,180,889 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 62,330,889. Further information is available at www.MorienRes.com.

