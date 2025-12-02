Morien Announces Non-Brokered LIFE Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. (“Morien” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MOX) announces a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 5,555,556 common shares (“Offered Shares”) at a price of $0.18 per Offered Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the “LIFE Offering”) pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106” and such exemption, the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”).

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.morienres.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about December 16, 2025, or such other date as decided by the Company. The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for such transactions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Offering and other available funds to support ongoing business operations, including working capital and general corporate purposes. Assuming 100% of the LIFE Offering is completed, the net proceeds are expected to provide Morien with sufficient financial resources to support its operations for an estimated three to four years. During this period, Morien will continue to advocate for a restart of operations at the Donkin Mine; progress the permitting, environmental review, and technical work associated with the recently announced Lazy Head Aggregate Project through its partnership with Carver Companies (“Carver”); and advance, alongside Carver, an early-stage technical and commercial evaluation of a Newfoundland aggregate opportunity. The Company continues its relationship with Vulcan Materials Company regarding the status and timing of its Final Investment Decision for the Black Point Quarry Project and the associated $400,000 milestone payment owed to Morien.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, the Offered Shares may be offered for sale on a private placement basis: (i) in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, in reliance on the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption; (ii) in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and (iii) in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as the Company may determine. The Offered Shares issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption to Canadian resident subscribers under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Morien

Morien is a Nova Scotia based, mining development company created in 2012 to be a vehicle of direct prosperity for Nova Scotians, its largest shareholder group. Led by Nova Scotians, Morien’s primary assets are a royalty on the sale of coal from the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and a royalty on the sale of aggregate from the permitted Black Point Project, in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. Morien’s management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company’s management and its Board of Directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. The Company has 51,292,000 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 53,992,000. Further information is available at www.MorienRes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release, including statements concerning the closing of the LIFE Offering, the planned use of the net proceeds and other available funds, and Morien’s plans for the future, constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing the LIFE Offering or to close the LIFE Offering on the expected timetable or at all, or that the Company may not be able to use its available funds as currently anticipated, as well as the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Morien with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) from time to time. Morien cautions that its royalty revenue will be based on production by third party property owners and operators who will be responsible for determining the manner and timing for the properties forming part of Morien’s royalty portfolio. These third party owners and operators are also subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein including: volatility in financial markets or general economic conditions; capital requirements and the need for additional financing; fluctuations in the rates of exchange for the currencies of Canada and the United States; prices for commodities including coal and aggregate; unanticipated changes in production, mineral reserves and mineral resources, metallurgical recoveries and/or exploration results; changes in regulations and unpredictable political or economic developments; loss of key personnel; labour disputes; and ineffective title to mineral claims or property. There are other business risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining. Although Morien believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is based on reasonable assumptions (including assumptions relating to economic, market and political conditions, the Company’s working capital requirements and the accuracy of information supplied by the operators of the properties in which the Company has a royalty interest), readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Morien expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All dollar values discussed herein are in Canadian dollars. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Morien as of the date of this news release. Such financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such outlook or information should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

