Important dates in relation to the takeover of shares of minority shareholders for conducting merger

AS Baltika (hereinafter “Baltika”) hereby notifies that the list of shareholders for the purposes of payment of compensation under the takeover (squeeze-out) of shares of minority shareholders by the main shareholder of Baltika KJK BLTK Holding AS will be fixed on 28.08.2023 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Baltika additionally notifies that the last date to enter a transaction order in respect of the shares of Baltika so the investor will have the shares on the securities account thereof before the date of settlement of the shares and the compensation payable for the shares is 24.08.2023.

The settlement of the shares and the compensation payable for the shares is scheduled to take place on or around 29.08.2023. The settlement of the transaction will be effected automatically and no steps need to be taken by the minority shareholders for the purposes thereof.