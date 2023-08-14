Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of CoastaleCycle.com and 850-776-9932 number to better serve the Gulf Coast and Southern U.S. Regions

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATR recently announced the relocation of their corporate headquarters to Pensacola, FL as expansion efforts to repurpose a former call center into a new State-of-the-Art High Security Technology Refurbishment Center near completion.

The 37,806 sq/ft building and 12-acre property is the latest facility expansion to annex the company’s sizable footprint of certified facilities, which currently includes sites in Salt Lake City, UT, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Pontiac, IL, Buffalo, NY, Birmingham, AL, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“The refurbishment center expansion and regional asset acquisitions are necessary to provide enhanced services offerings in the region,” said Ken Ehresman, Chief Operations Office for ATR.

Former clients of the local ITAD and Electronics Recycling firm “Coastal eCycle” are encouraged to contact ATR to discuss the many enhancements and service offerings ATR brings to the region.

The strategic acquisition provides ATR with greater ability to offer convenient and expedient services to our existing base of national customers, and the opportunity to work with new regional clients in the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas.

"We at Coastal E-cycle are grateful for the opportunity to have served the recycling needs of our clients and appreciate the relationships formed during our time working together. We are confident that ATR will bring even more opportunity for responsible and secure disposal of electronics, and we encourage all of our clients to take advantage of the expanded services offered by ATR." - John and Ginger Watkins of Coastal eCycle

Clients in Pensacola and the entire Gulf Coast Region now have access to ATR’s expansive portfolio of certified ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) and electronics recycling services. ATR is the first company in the region to offer U.S. State Department authorized ITAR (International Traffic and Arms Regulations) compliant destruction programs and, GSA (General Service Administration) approved pricing discounts for all levels of governmental agencies that seek responsible and sustainable recycling and ITAD services.

With the opening of our newest facility in Pensacola, Florida, ATR continues to offer customers access to one of the largest networks of R2 certified electronics recycling facilities in the nation. Additionally, ATR offers the industry’s most secure chain of custody via an electronically tracked, and GPS enabled fleet of vehicles, which includes remote inventory and destruction capabilities.

If you would like more information on the products and services offered by ATR a customer service team is available to chat with on the company web site during normal business hours or contact our Pensacola facility directly at 850-475-7136 or Support@ATrecylce.com.

About ATR



Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a U.S. based Certified Woman Owned LLC formed in 2002 with 8 locations strategically positioned nationwide to meet the growing needs of Business-to-Business customers seeking transparent, compliant ITAM/ITAD solutions. Visit ATrecycle.com for additional information.