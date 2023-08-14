OTC Markets Group Welcomes Galileo Mining Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Galileo Mining Ltd. (ASX: GAL; OTCQX: GALMF), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Galileo Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Galileo Mining Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GALMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Galileo’s Managing Director Brad Underwood commented; “We are pleased to announce our qualification to trade on the OTCQX Market. As part of our ongoing strategy to introduce Galileo Mining to a broader international audience, trading on OTCQX will provide greater visibility and market exposure, better access to the U.S. investment community, and improved convenience of trading in Galileo ordinary shares. With Galileo’s focus on discovery of nickel, platinum group elements (PGE’s), copper and cobalt we are now better placed to attract the interest of US investors seeking exposure to the critical metals needed to support the development of low carbon future technologies.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor and Amvest Capital Inc. provided advisory services in connection with the OTCQX application.

About Galileo Mining Ltd.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL) is focussed on the exploration and development of palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt resources in Western Australia. GAL’s tenements near Norseman are highly prospective for palladium-copper-nickel sulphide deposits as shown by the Callisto discovery. GAL also has Joint Ventures with the Creasy Group over tenements in the Fraser Range which are prospective for nickel-copper sulphide deposits similar to the operating Nova mine.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com