Inter&Co, Inc Reports Record-Breaking Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, Inc (Inter), (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Super App which provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 28 million customers, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The complete earnings release has been provided on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.



João Vitor Menin, CEO of Inter&Co said:

“This quarter marks an inflection point in our company’s history – it was a quarter of records, with significant achievements across many fronts. We have all cylinders firing in the right direction, showcasing Inter at its best.

We reported an significant combination of top- and bottom-line figures, expanding our profitability by 14x on a quarterly basis, reaching R$80 million in Earnings Before Tax, and R$ 64 million in Net Income. These profitability levels are absolute records, representing the strong potential of our franchise.

In addition to the strong financial performance, we also gained a record number of net new active clients, increased activation rate, and continued our innovation path through the launch of our new rewards program, Inter Loop, and our Global App.”

Inter&Co achieved a quarter of records across several metrics, encompassing both financial and operational facets:

1. Financial highlights:



Total Gross Revenue surpassed R$1.9 billion, increasing 33% YoY, with fees and interest income accelerating, as the company increases client activation and progresses in its credit underwriting mix and repricing.



Efficiency Ratio improved near 900bps for the second consecutive quarter, and now stands at 53%.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) reached the best performance since 2020, increasing 80 bps to 9.5% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), on an Interest Earning portfolio basis (NIM 2.0). This result also reflects the repricing and mix strategies adopted since last year.

Net Income and Earnings Before Tax also performed strongly, delivering record profitability since the IPO, with R$ 64 million and R$ 80 million, respectively.

2. Operational highlights:



Client base reached near 28 million, with the addition of 1.5 million clients in the same quarter. Inter is focused on quality over quantity of new clients added to the base, prioritizing engagement of existing customers.



Activation rate also demonstrated continued improvement, with an additional 1 million net new clients, reaching 52.2%. This indicates that clients are increasingly selecting Inter for their transactional needs.

Loyalty program "Inter Loop" was recently launched, which offers an opportunity to optimize engagement, activation, and monetization by providing clients with more options, such as miles, investments, discounts, and cashback.

Global App availability in Q2 2023. Now Inter's clients have a Global App, with an improved user experience, that works seamlessly across geographies.

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its Q2 2023 financial results today on August 14th, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET (3 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings press release and financial tables can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 28 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

