Position Sensors Market to Surpass USD 11.08 Billion by 2030 owing to Rise of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The Position Sensors Market achieved a valuation of USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.08 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the projected span from 2023 to 2030”.

Position sensors are vital components in various mechanical and electronic systems, designed to detect and measure the precise position of an object or component. They play a critical role in ensuring accurate and reliable operation across a wide range of applications, from industrial machinery to consumer electronics. These sensors utilize a variety of technologies to convert physical displacement into an electrical signal, allowing for real-time monitoring and control. One common type of position sensor is the potentiometer, which operates based on the principle of changing resistance as a function of position.

The global position sensors market has experienced substantial growth over the past few years, driven by various technological advancements and evolving industrial landscapes. Position sensors play a critical role in modern industries, enabling precise and real-time measurements of an object's position, angle, displacement, or motion. The aerospace and defense sectors demand exceptional accuracy and reliability in position sensing for applications such as aircraft flight control, satellite positioning, and military equipment. As governments invest in defense modernization and space exploration, the market is projected to benefit from the need for cutting-edge sensor technologies capable of operating in challenging environments. The rapid growth of e-commerce has fueled the demand for automated warehousing and logistics solutions. Position sensors play a crucial role in enabling automated material handling, sorting, and inventory management.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.6 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 11.08 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.9% form 2023-2030 Key Segments By Technology (Photoelectric, Rotary, Linear, Proximity, and Others)



By Output (Analog Output and Digital Output)



By Contact Type (Contact Type and Non-Contact Type)



By Application (Robotics, Machine Tools, Material Handling, Test Equipment, Motion Systems, Others)



By End-use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, Packaging, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) Major Players listed in the report ams AG, TE Connectivity, Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, STMicroelectronics, Vishay Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MTS Systems, Allegro Microsystem, Egis Technology, Apple Inc., Bourns, Touch Biometrix, Synaptics, Q Technology, and other key players mentioned in the final report. Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

The impact of a recession on the position sensors market is multifaceted, encompassing factors such as reduced industrial activity, delayed investments, supply chain disruptions, technological innovation, shifts in end-user priorities, and government policies. While recessions present challenges, they can also catalyze positive changes, fostering innovation and driving the development of more advanced position sensor technologies. Stakeholders in the market must navigate these dynamics adeptly to position themselves for success in both the short and long term.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced a multitude of challenges and uncertainties to the position sensors market. While short-term disruptions are likely, the market could also see long-term transformations in manufacturing, innovation, and supply chain strategies. Navigating these changes will require a combination of adaptability, innovation, and strategic planning on the part of position sensor manufacturers and stakeholders.

The North American region, encompassing the United States and Canada, remains a significant player in the position sensors market. The presence of well-established industries such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics drives the demand for high-precision position sensing technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the market, primarily driven by the booming manufacturing sector in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The expansion of automotive production, coupled with the rise of consumer electronics manufacturing, creates a substantial demand for position sensors in diverse applications.

The photoelectric segment, harnessing the power of photons to detect and quantify positional changes, has swiftly risen to prominence due to its inherent versatility and reliability. The segment's ascendancy is further bolstered by innovations in laser and optical technologies, enabling unprecedented levels of precision and adaptability.

The contact type segment stands as a stalwart contender, rooted in its robust and tactile approach to position sensing. The segment's time-tested reliability and durability render it indispensable in environments characterized by extreme conditions, where electronic or optical components may falter.

Continental, a leading automotive technology company, has unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in the field of electric motor technology: a cutting-edge high-speed e-motor rotor position sensor.

Allegro MicroSystems, a pioneer in sensor and power semiconductor technology, has unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of automotive safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

