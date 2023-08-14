DFDS RAISES 2023 OUTLOOK AFTER BETTER THAN EXPECTED Q2

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 27 - 14 August 2023

EBITDA 2023 outlook raised to DKK 4.8-5.2bn from DKK 4.5-5.0bn





DFDS’ outlook for 2023 has been raised following better than expected first half-year financial performance.

The outlook range for EBITDA is raised to DKK 4.8-5.2bn from previously DKK 4.5-5.0bn for 2023. The outlook for revenue growth is unchanged at around same level as in 2022.

DFDS’ Q2 2023 interim report will be released on 15 August 2023 at around 7.30am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen, Media +45 51 71 42 88





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,500 employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road, and rail, plus we offer related logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment