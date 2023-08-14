RAIN, PTRA, BTAI, Class Action Update: Johnson Fistel Alerts Shareholders of Ongoing Legal Proceedings

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a law firm specializing in shareholder rights, has announced the initiation of class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of the following companies. Investors are encouraged to review the deadlines listed and submit their information.



Rain Oncology Inc. Class Action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/rain-oncology

Proterra Inc. Class Action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/proterra

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/bioxcel-therapeutics

If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN)

Class Period: July 20, 2021 and May 19, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2023

Join the Class Action Here

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; (2) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period, and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)

Class Period: August 2, 2022 and March 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2023

Join the Class Action Here

The lawsuit alleges Proterra made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including: (i) Proterra repeatedly stated the $523 million of cash on its balance sheet meant Proterra had abundant liquidity and financial stability; and (ii) Proterra’s new Greer, South Carolina factory would continue to improve production efficiency and gross margins.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)

Class Period: December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2023

Join the Class Action Here

The BioXcel class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioXcel lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (ii) as a result, BioXcel’s principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board; (iii) BioXcel’s principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); (iv) BioXcel’s principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; and (v) the above would negatively impact BioXcel’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.