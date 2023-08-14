New York, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propulsion of Hypertriglyceridemia Clinical Trial Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 22+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of hypertriglyceridemia is increasing due to higher consumption of unhealthy foods and lifestyles, which is projected to expand the scope of the global hypertriglyceridemia market. Major market players are investing in the development of novel drugs and launching these products in the market, which in turn is projected to significantly increase the market growth and create productive growth opportunities in the global hypertriglyceridemia market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the late stage of development include Mochida Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Hypertriglyceridemia therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Hypertriglyceridemia pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s hypertriglyceridemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for hypertriglyceridemia treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for hypertriglyceridemia treatment. Key hypertriglyceridemia companies such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Mochida Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Staten Biotechnology BV, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, Matinas BioPharma, Eli Lilly and Company, GeneCradle Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new hypertriglyceridemia drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new hypertriglyceridemia drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising hypertriglyceridemia pipeline therapies such as ARO-APOC3, MND-21, IONIS-APOCIII-LRx, Pegozafermin, Evinacumab, STT-5058, NST-1024, HU 6, MAT-9001, VK 1430, LY3875383, GC 304, and others are under different phases of hypertriglyceridemia clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of hypertriglyceridemia clinical trials. In June 2023, 89bio announced that the previously reported positive data from the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial of pegozafermin in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) were published online in Nature Medicine . As previously announced, ENTRIGUE met its primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant reductions in median triglycerides (TGs) from baseline in pegozafermin-treated patients across all dose groups compared to placebo after eight weeks of treatment.

In May 2023, 89bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, announced the initiation of ENTRUST, a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of pegozafermin in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, announced the initiation of , a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). In November 2022, OrsoBio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for severe metabolic disorders, announced its acquisition of assets relating to the Liver X Receptor (LXR) inverse agonist program from Phenex Pharmaceuticals, including lead candidate TLC-2716 and associated intellectual property. The unique pharmacology of TLC-2716, namely hepatic and intestinal restriction, mitigates potential impact on peripheral reverse cholesterol transport, and supports its development for the treatment of patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia, familial hypercholesterolemia, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

In October 2022, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced the presentation of interim clinical data from the ongoing SHASTA-2 Phase 2 study of ARO-APOC3 in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia and the ongoing ARCHES-2 Phase 2 clinical study of ARO-ANG3 in patients with mixed dyslipidemia, in late-breaking oral presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022, being held in Chicago.

In April 2022, Kyttaro announced that it had entered into an agreement for the worldwide exclusive license of an anti-angiopoietin-like (ANGPTL) 3/8 monoclonal antibody program developed by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) for potential treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and linked dyslipidemias: hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia.

The hypertriglyceridemia pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage hypertriglyceridemia drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the hypertriglyceridemia clinical trial landscape.

Hypertriglyceridemia Overview

Hypertriglyceridemia is a medical condition characterized by elevated levels of triglycerides in the blood. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in the bloodstream, and their levels are influenced by diet, genetics, and overall metabolic health. High triglyceride levels are often associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Symptoms of hypertriglyceridemia may vary, but they are often absent or subtle. In some cases, individuals may experience symptoms such as abdominal pain, pancreatitis, or eruptive xanthomas. However, more commonly, hypertriglyceridemia is diagnosed incidentally during routine blood tests.

The diagnosis of hypertriglyceridemia is made through a blood test called a lipid panel or lipid profile. This test measures the levels of various lipids in the blood, including triglycerides. Typically, a fasting sample is required to obtain accurate results. The treatment of hypertriglyceridemia aims to reduce triglyceride levels and manage associated risk factors. Lifestyle modifications play a crucial role and include adopting a heart-healthy diet low in saturated fats and sugars, increasing physical activity, losing weight if necessary, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.





A snapshot of the Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Olezarsen Ionis Pharmaceuticals Phase III Apolipoprotein C III expression inhibitors; RNA interference Subcutaneous MND-21 Mochida Pharmaceutical Phase III Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitors; Phospholipase A2 inhibitors; Platelet aggregation inhibitors; Triglyceride modulators Oral Pegozafermin 89bio Phase III Fibroblast growth factor 21 agonists Subcutaneous ARO-APOC3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Phase II Apolipoprotein C-III inhibitors; RNA interference Subcutaneous Evinacumab Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Phase II ANGPTL3 protein inhibitors Intravenous LY3875383 Eli Lilly and Company Phase I NA Subcutaneous

Hypertriglyceridemia Therapeutics Assessment

The hypertriglyceridemia pipeline report proffers an integral view of the hypertriglyceridemia emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Apolipoprotein C-III inhibitors, RNA interference, Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitors, Phospholipase A2 inhibitors, Platelet aggregation inhibitors, Triglyceride modulators, Fibroblast growth factor 21 agonists, ANGPTL3 protein inhibitors

Apolipoprotein C-III inhibitors, RNA interference, Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitors, Phospholipase A2 inhibitors, Platelet aggregation inhibitors, Triglyceride modulators, Fibroblast growth factor 21 agonists, ANGPTL3 protein inhibitors Key Hypertriglyceridemia Companies : Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Mochida Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Staten Biotechnology BV, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, Matinas BioPharma, Eli Lilly and Company, GeneCradle Therapeutics, and others

: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Mochida Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Staten Biotechnology BV, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Viking Therapeutics, Matinas BioPharma, Eli Lilly and Company, GeneCradle Therapeutics, and others Key Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Therapies: ARO-APOC3, MND-21, IONIS-APOCIII-LRx, Pegozafermin, Evinacumab, STT-5058, NST-1024, HU 6, MAT-9001, VK 1430, LY3875383, GC 304, and others

Table of Contents

1. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Hypertriglyceridemia Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

