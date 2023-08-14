OptimizeRx Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

– RWD.AI-enabled portion of the core business sees 186% YOY growth during the first half of 2023

– Non-core business is lagging

– Total revenue of $13.8 million

– GAAP net loss per share of $(0.24)

– Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.01)

ROCHESTER, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 1% to $13.8 million, as compared to $14.0 million in the same year ago period.
  • Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 decreased 13% year-over-year to $7.8 million, from $9.0 million during the second quarter of 2022.
  • GAAP net loss totaled $(4.2) million or $(0.24) per basic and diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter, as compared to $(3.9) million or $(0.21) during the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter totaled $(0.2) million or $(0.01) per fully diluted shares outstanding, as compared to $0.7 million or $0.04 per fully diluted shares outstanding during the second quarter of 2022 (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).
  • The Company repurchased 526,999 shares at an average price of $14.27 per share in the second quarter of 2023 for a total of $7.5 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $62.7 million as of June 30, 2023 as compared to $74.1 million as of December 31, 2022

Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO commented, “I am disappointed to report second quarter results fell below the internal expectations underlying our May strategic update. The primary impact was due to a revenue shortfall in certain non-core business lines as well as longer than expected MLR reviews that pushed revenue into the second half of the year. Moreover, we are still being affected by the macro headwinds we identified last year and expect this will persist through 2023, as we continue to pursue larger scale RWD.AI enterprise deals. Despite these events, there were several bright spots in the period which speak to our land and expand strategy including the securing of three additional AI contracts with existing clients. We will continue to build upon a strong base of customers as we serve all our top 20 pharma manufacturers in the marketplace.”

“Looking ahead, we strongly contend that the life sciences industry is only at the beginning of its digital shift with a full realization expected to occur in the next two to five years. We are optimizing our portfolio in order to concentrate our team and efforts on our RWD.AI-enabled healthcare technology platform which helps pharma acquire and onboard patients. This transformational offering is the most differentiated and growing part of our business, seeing year-over-year growth of 186%. As a result, we will deploy our resources to the areas with the overwhelming majority of our revenues and, in the second half of 2023, we will reduce our cash operating expense run rate going into 2024 by at least 10%. We expect the second half of 2023 to show positive momentum as it relates to our client enterprise deals, channel partner expansion and strategic initiatives in our core business."

 Rolling Twelve Months Ended
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)*June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023
Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer$1,972,308  $1,993,755 
Percent of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers 90%  90%
Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers as percent of total net revenues 58%  58%
Net revenue retention 89%  86%
Revenue per averages full-time employee (FTE)$559,646  $605,113 

2023 Financial Outlook
Based on first half results, the Company is updating its full year financial outlook for 2023. Revenues are now expected to be in the mid-50 to low-60 million dollar range with a gross margin rate between 55% and 59%.

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis. The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cash flow of the Company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a Company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company’s core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the Company’s own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company’s non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, “Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Definition of Key Performance Indicators*
Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of "top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers" in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of "The top 20 pharma companies by 2022 revenue". We previously used "The top 20 pharma companies by 2020 revenue". As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average Full Time Employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
    
 June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
    
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$9,808,330  $18,208,685 
Short-term investments 52,931,831   55,931,821 
Accounts receivable, net 18,281,133   22,155,301 
Prepaid expenses and other 4,052,729   2,280,828 
Total current assets 85,074,023   98,576,635 
Property and equipment, net 140,968   137,448 
Other assets   
Goodwill 22,673,820   22,673,820 
Technology assets, net 8,366,375   7,702,895 
Patent rights, net 1,831,839   1,940,178 
Right of use assets, net 14,544   235,320 
Other intangible assets, net 3,223,305   3,384,889 
Total other assets 36,109,883   35,937,102 
TOTAL ASSETS$121,324,874  $134,651,185 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable – trade$817,779  $1,549,979 
Accrued expenses 1,503,477   2,601,246 
Revenue share payable 2,722,127   3,990,440 
Current portion of lease liabilities 14,545   89,902 
Deferred revenue 451,787   164,309 
Total current liabilities 5,509,715   8,395,876 
Non-current liabilities   
Lease liabilities, net of current portion    144,532 
Total liabilities 5,509,715   8,540,408 
Commitments and contingencies (See note 10)   
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022     
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 18,376,771 and 18,288,571 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18,377   18,289 
Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 and 1,214,398 shares held at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (1,741)  (1,214)
Additional paid-in-capital 173,049,784   172,785,800 
Accumulated deficit (57,251,261)  (46,692,098)
Total stockholders’ equity$115,815,159  $126,110,777 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$121,324,874  $134,651,185 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
    
 For the
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 For the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
        
Net revenue$13,818,166  $13,978,665  $26,821,076  $27,710,195 
Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 5,993,145   4,988,716   11,562,766   10,618,574 
Gross profit 7,825,021   8,989,949   15,258,310   17,091,621 
        
Operating expenses       
General and administrative expenses 12,242,128   12,320,362   26,274,669   23,711,597 
Depreciation, amortization and noncash lease expense 464,761   578,117   928,695   1,049,656 
Total operating expenses 12,706,889   12,898,479   27,203,364   24,761,253 
Loss from operations (4,881,868)  (3,908,530)  (11,945,054)  (7,669,632)
Other income       
Interest income 720,419   23,816   1,385,891   23,820 
Loss before provision for income taxes (4,161,449)  (3,884,714)  (10,559,163)  (7,645,812)
Income tax benefit           
Net loss$(4,161,449) $(3,884,714) $(10,559,163) $(7,645,812)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 16,992,100   18,122,500   17,043,793   18,000,958 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 16,992,100   18,122,500   17,043,793   18,000,958 
Loss per share – basic$(0.24) $(0.21) $(0.62) $(0.42)
Loss per share – diluted$(0.24) $(0.21) $(0.62) $(0.42)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
  
 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2023 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net loss$(10,559,163) $(7,645,812)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 928,695   1,049,656 
Stock-based compensation 7,883,626   7,199,421 
Increase in bad debt reserve 238,748   98,727 
Changes in:   
Accounts receivable 3,635,420   5,969,009 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,771,899)  1,266,478 
Accounts payable (732,200)  64,232 
Revenue share payable (1,268,313)  (2,001,379)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,096,881)  (1,263,971)
Deferred revenue 287,478   (347,989)
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,454,489)  4,388,372 
    
CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchase of property and equipment (48,556)  (41,335)
Purchases of held-to-maturity investments (109,501,032)   
Redemptions of held-to-maturity investments 112,501,021    
EvinceMed acquisition    (2,000,000)
Acquisition of intangible assets, including intellectual property rights (3,068)  (145,257)
Capitalized software development costs (1,274,150)   
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 1,674,215   (2,186,592)
    
CASH FLOWS (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (243,361)   
Repurchase of common stock (7,522,426)  (321,054)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 145,706   830,474 
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (7,620,081)  509,420 
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (8,400,355)  2,711,200 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 18,208,685   84,681,770 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$9,808,330  $87,392,970 
    
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:   
Cash paid for interest$  $ 
Reduction of EvinceMed purchase price for amounts previously paid$  $708,334 
Shares issued in connection with acquisition$  $9,374,455 
Cash paid for income taxes$  $ 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
    
 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023		 Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Net loss$(4,161,449) $(3,884,714) $(10,559,163) $(7,645,812)
Depreciation, amortization and noncash lease expense 464,761   578,117   928,695   1,049,656 
Stock-based compensation 3,503,123   4,025,323   7,883,626   7,199,421 
Acquisition expense    2,579      19,739 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) (193,565)  721,305   (1,746,842)  623,004 
        
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share       
Diluted$(0.01) $0.04  $(0.10) $0.03 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Diluted 16,992,100   18,122,500   17,043,793   18,000,958 

 