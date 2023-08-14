Venus Concept Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Summary & Recent Progress:

Company continues to execute against Transformational Plan Total revenue of $20.1 million, down $7.2 million, or 26%, year-over-year Cash system revenue represented approximately 74% of total systems and subscriptions revenue, compared to 49% in the prior year period Operating expenses of $20 million, including approximately $0.4 million of costs related to restructuring activities, down $6.2 million, or 24%, year-over-year Cash used in operations of $2.1 million, down 71% year-over-year GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders of $7.4 million, down $3.2 million, or 30% year-over-year and down $2.3 million, or 24%, quarter-over-quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million, down $1.5 million, or 27% year-over-year





On May 11, 2023, the Company announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock, which began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis at the open of trading on May 12, 2023.



On May 15, 2023, the Company announced that it entered into a stock purchase agreement with funds affiliated with EW Healthcare Partners for a multi-tranche private placement of senior convertible preferred stock for maximum gross proceeds of up to $9,000,000.

On July 13, 2023, the Company announced the establishment of a medical advisory board for AI.ME, its next generation robotic platform. The medical advisory board will provide strategic input, guidance, and clinical recommendation regarding AI.ME, which received its first 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2022 for fractional skin resurfacing.



Management Commentary:

“Our second quarter revenue results were in-line with the Company’s expectations,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “2023 is a year of re-focusing the business and repositioning Venus Concept to enhance the cash flow profile of the Company and to accelerate the path to long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth. To that end, we are encouraged by the continued progress towards our restructuring activities designed to improve our operations and cost structure, and our continued strategic shift to prioritize cash system sales which together drove a 73% year-over-year reduction in cash used in operations in Q2. We remain highly focused on maximizing our capital resources as we work to manage our near-to-intermediate-term debt obligations and to further enhance the Company’s foundation for achieving our longer-term goals. We value the constructive approach that our primary lenders are taking in supporting the company through this transition.”

Second Quarter of 2023 Revenue by Region and by Product Type:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 9,757 $ 13,416 $ 20,498 $ 26,545 International 10,318 13,850 20,108 27,127 Total revenue $ 20,075 $ 27,266 $ 40,606 $ 53,672









Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Revenues by product: Subscription—Systems $ 4,311 $ 11,874 $ 10,072 $ 22,297 Products—Systems 12,313 11,548 23,377 23,422 Products—Other (1) 2,586 3,080 5,533 6,577 Services 865 764 1,624 1,376 Total revenue $ 20,075 $ 27,266 $ 40,606 $ 53,672





(1) Products-Other include ARTAS procedure kits, Viva tips and other consumables.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues: Subscription—Systems $ 4,311 21.5 $ 11,874 43.5 $ (7,563 ) (63.7 ) Products—Systems 12,313 61.3 11,548 42.4 765 6.6 Products—Other 2,586 12.9 3,080 11.3 (494 ) (16.0 ) Services 865 4.3 764 2.8 101 13.2 Total $ 20,075 100.0 $ 27,266 100.0 $ (7,191 ) (26.4 )



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $7.2 million, or 26%, to $20.1 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in total revenue, by region, was driven by a 27% decrease year-over-year in United States revenue and a 26% decrease year-over-year in international revenue. The decrease in total revenue, by product category, was driven by a 64% decrease in lease revenue and a 16% decrease in products - other revenue, offset partially by a 7% increase in products – systems revenue and a 13% increase in services revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from the Company’s subscription model was approximately 26% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 51% in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $4.8 million, or 25%, to $14.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. The change in gross profit was driven primarily by the year-over-year decline in revenue in the United States and International markets driven by the strategic decision to deemphasize subscription sales and the exit from unprofitable direct markets. Gross margin was 70.8% of revenue, compared to 69.9% of revenue for the second quarter of 2022. The change in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix, including lower ARTAS systems sales which have a lower gross margin than our energy-based devices, and a $0.2 million foreign exchange headwind as a result of certain foreign currencies depreciating relative to the U.S. dollar.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $6.2 million, or 24%, to $20.0 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The change in total operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $3.3 million, or 26%, in general and administrative expenses and a decrease of $2.1 million, or 20%, in sales and marketing expenses. Second quarter of 2023 general and administrative expenses include approximately $0.4 million of costs related to restructuring activities designed to improve the Company's operations and cost structure.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.8 million, compared to operating loss of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.4 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to net loss of $10.6 million, or $2.47 per share for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million and total debt obligations of approximately $78.4 million, compared to $11.6 million and $77.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Guidance:

The Company continues to expect total revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023 in the range of $90.0 million to $95.0 million, representing a decrease in the range of approximately 9.5% to 4.5%, year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $99.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,122 $ 11,569 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13,233 and $13,619 as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 37,520 37,262 Inventories 22,936 23,906 Prepaid expenses 1,481 1,688 Advances to suppliers 5,749 5,881 Other current assets 1,984 3,702 Total current assets 75,792 84,008 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables, net 12,082 20,044 Deferred tax assets 876 947 Severance pay funds 586 741 Property and equipment, net 1,640 1,857 Operating right-of-use assets, net 4,983 5,862 Intangible assets 10,197 11,919 Total long-term assets 30,364 41,370 TOTAL ASSETS $ 106,156 $ 125,378 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 8,293 $ 8,033 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,063 16,667 Current portion of long-term debt 7,735 7,735 Income taxes payable 434 117 Unearned interest income 1,915 2,397 Warranty accrual 880 1,074 Deferred revenues 1,050 1,765 Operating lease liabilities 1,571 1,807 Total current liabilities 34,941 39,595 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 70,683 70,003 Income tax payable 385 374 Deferred tax liabilities 6 — Accrued severance pay 696 867 Unearned interest revenue 552 957 Warranty accrual 377 408 Operating lease liabilities 3,666 4,221 Other long-term liabilities 392 215 Total long-term liabilities 76,757 77,045 TOTAL LIABILITIES 111,698 116,640 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Note 14): Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 5,526,481 and 5,141,689 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 235,468 232,169 Accumulated deficit (241,719 ) (224,105 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (6,221 ) 8,093 Non-controlling interests 679 645 (5,542 ) 8,738 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 106,156 $ 125,378

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Leases $ 4,311 $ 11,874 $ 10,072 $ 22,297 Products and services 15,764 15,392 30,534 31,375 20,075 27,266 40,606 53,672 Cost of goods sold: Leases 721 2,761 2,450 5,461 Products and services 5,134 5,459 10,237 11,402 5,855 8,220 12,687 16,863 Gross profit 14,220 19,046 27,919 36,809 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 8,380 10,523 16,412 21,607 General and administrative 9,633 12,937 20,818 24,409 Research and development 1,965 2,712 4,602 5,355 Total operating expenses 19,978 26,172 41,832 51,371 (Loss) from operations (5,758 ) (7,126 ) (13,913 ) (14,562 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange loss (gain) (178 ) 2,370 (530 ) 2,375 Finance expenses 1,553 1,034 3,061 1,957 (Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiaries (1 ) - 76 - Loss before income taxes (7,132 ) (10,530 ) (16,520 ) (18,894 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 189 (18 ) 424 254 Net loss (7,321 ) (10,512 ) (16,944 ) (19,148 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders of the Company (7,409 ) (10,559 ) (17,066 ) (19,178 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 88 47 122 30 Net loss per share: Basic $ (1.35 ) $ (2.47 ) $ (3.19 ) $ (4.49 ) Diluted $ (1.35 ) $ (2.47 ) $ (3.19 ) $ (4.49 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 5,471 4,276 5,355 4,271 Diluted 5,471 4,276 5,355 4,271





Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

( in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (16,944 ) $ (19,148 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,032 2,212 Stock-based compensation 850 1,001 Provision for expected credit losses 977 3,521 Provision for inventory obsolescence 343 862 Finance expenses and accretion 680 182 Deferred tax expense (recovery) 78 (283 ) Loss on sale of subsidiary 76 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 31 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable short-term and long-term 6,153 (2,492 ) Inventories 627 (2,682 ) Prepaid expenses 207 568 Advances to suppliers 132 (3,797 ) Other current assets 1,642 (115 ) Operating right-of-use assets, net 879 6,057 Other long-term assets (268 ) (79 ) Trade payables 259 2,361 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,185 ) (1,969 ) Current operating lease liabilities (236 ) (1,764 ) Severance pay funds 154 2 Unearned interest income (887 ) 284 Long-term operating lease liabilities (554 ) (4,293 ) Other long-term liabilities (25 ) (172 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,010 ) (19,713 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (92 ) (251 ) Net cash used in investing activities (92 ) (251 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: 2023 Multi-Tranche Private Placement, net of costs of $367 1,633 — Proceeds from exercise of options — 23 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,109 272 Repayment of government assistance loans — (543 ) Dividends from subsidiaries paid to non-controlling interest (87 ) (124 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 2,655 (372 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (5,447 ) (20,336 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 11,569 30,876 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 6,122 $ 10,540 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 18 $ 224 Cash paid for interest $ 2,381 $ 1,775

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before foreign exchange loss (gain), financial expenses, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:





Venus Concept Inc.

Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (7,321 ) $ (10,512 ) $ (16,944 ) $ (19,148 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (178 ) 2,370 (530 ) 2,375 (Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiaries (1 ) — 76 — Finance expenses 1,553 1,034 3,061 1,957 Income tax expense (benefit) 189 (18 ) 424 254 Depreciation and amortization 1,010 1,111 2,032 2,212 Stock-based compensation expense 369 558 850 1,001 Other adjustments (1) 412 — 1,330 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,967 ) $ (5,457 ) $ (9,701 ) $ (11,349 )

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the other adjustments primarily represent restructuring activities designed to improve the Company's operations and cost structure.



