Definitive Healthcare expands Atlas Technology Install Dataset

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced it has significantly expanded the technology installation data within its Atlas Dataset.



In the coming months, the Atlas Technology Install Dataset will receive updates to more than 1.7 million technology installations for hospitals, health systems, ambulatory surgery centers, and physician groups. With this new data, overall coverage of technology installs by vendors will increase by nearly 10% and technology installs by products by more than 20%. Clients will benefit from accurate intelligence on hospital, physician, and ambulatory surgery center usage of technology across 15 primary categories such as clinical systems, electronic health records (EHR), health information management (HIM), human resources, and more.

In addition to better data on confirmed technology installations, Definitive Healthcare has also added a “Signaling Strength Score” into its technology data, which provides intelligence on installations that are not confirmed but that Definitive Healthcare’s proprietary data-science algorithms have inferred as installations.

With confirmed and inferred technology installation data integrated with reference and affiliation data, clients can more confidently understand how healthcare providers are interconnected and how technology is deployed across multiple facilities, locations, and organizations. Using this new technology installation data from the Atlas Dataset will better enable Definitive Healthcare clients to identify new opportunities more quickly and displace competitive solutions.

“In today’s macroeconomic environment, if you are selling technology to provider organizations, you have to target the facilities most likely to purchase your product,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “The updated technology data in our Atlas Dataset paints a current, accurate picture of a provider organization’s technology environment, so that you can customize your outreach and messaging based on a facility’s current technology profile, and ultimately close more deals.”

The Atlas Technology Install Dataset is part of Definitive Healthcare’s industry-leading Atlas Dataset, which was recently ranked as the top choice among diversified clients for reference and affiliation data. In June 2023, the company expanded the Atlas Dataset by increasing all-payor claims data by 5%, launching the new Atlas Behavioral Health Dataset, and surpassing 1.5 million healthcare executive contacts.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goals,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “strives,” “projects,” “designed,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, statements regarding the timing, certainty, or impact of new or expanded product features, data sets, and functionality, or their value to customers are forward-looking statements. For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other subsequent SEC filings, which are or will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.definitivehc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update this information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media Contacts:

Danielle Johns

djohns@definitivehc.com

Highwire PR:

definitivehealthcare@highwirepr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com



