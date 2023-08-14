CompoSecure Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

– Secures Long-Term Contract Renewal for One of Its Largest Customers –



– Reaffirms 2023 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance –

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We continue to demonstrate the performance and consistency of our business as our second quarter results were in-line with our expectations despite continued macroeconomic uncertainties,” said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure. “General sentiment from our customers around the premium payment card market remained positive during the quarter. We are poised to continue to drive growth and cash flow generation for the remainder of the year, delivering new and innovative products to market while executing on our sales and profitability objectives.”

“We are also pleased to announce a five-year contract extension through December 2028 as the exclusive provider of metal cards for one of our largest customers that was set to expire at the end of this year (see filed 8-K). We have now signed long-term renewals with our top two customers.”

“Throughout our 20 year history, our company has been driven by delivering unmatched value and business impact as well as innovation, while establishing long-term partnerships across the market, and I am proud that we continue to demonstrate that unique value proposition.”

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2022)

Net Sales: Net Sales increased 1% to $98.5 million compared to $97.2 million, with the increase primarily driven by continued domestic growth in the Company’s metal payment card business, which was up 11%. This was partially offset by lower international sales, which is a more variable market due to customer mix and a smaller sales base. International sales remained in-line with the Company’s targeted revenue mix of approximately 20%.

Recent Operational Highlights

Continued metal payment card momentum including Barclays UK, Citizen’s Bank, Mars (a Turkish based Fintech), and Step Financial.

Signed new Arculus customers for the quarter including Plug Wallet, an online crypto wallet, and Radix DeFi, a decentralized network, among others.

Arculus was nominated for the Pay Tech Awards, Tech of the Future – Fighting Fraud & Financial Crime award.

Named a New Jersey Top Workplace by NJ.com for the fourth year in a row.

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its guidance for full year 2023 results, with net sales expected to be in the range of $400-$425 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $145-$155 million.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect the Company’s future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements: the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within its industry and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Company may be adversely impacted by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. The Company uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, as well as evaluate its underlying historical performance and to measure incentive compensation, as we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the true performance of the business by encompassing only relevant and controllable events, enabling the Company to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future. Due to the forward-looking nature of the financial guidance included above, specific quantification of the charges excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures included in such financial guidance, including with respect to depreciation, amortization, interest, and taxes, that would be required to reconcile the non GAAP financial measures included in such financial guidance to GAAP measures are not available, so it is not feasible to provide accurate forecasted non-GAAP reconciliations without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included, and no reconciliation of the forward looking non-GAAP financial measures is included. In addition, the Company’s debt agreements contain covenants that use a variation of these measures for purposes of determining debt covenant compliance. The Company believes that investors should have access to the same set of tools that its management uses in analyzing operating results. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Please refer to the tables below for the reconciliation of GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

CompoSecure, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,614 $ 13,642 Accounts Receivable, net 36,534 37,272 Inventories, net 48,889 42,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,096 3,824 Property and equipment, net 24,182 22,655 Right of use assets operating, net 8,427 8,932 Deferred tax asset 27,968 25,569 Derivative asset - interest rate swap 8,329 8,651 Deposits and other assets 24 24 TOTAL ASSETS $ 181,063 $ 162,943 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,750 $ 14,372 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,892 1,846 Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability 1,668 2,367 Accounts payable 6,635 7,127 Accrued expenses 10,766 10,154 Commission payable 5,361 3,317 Bonus payable 5,779 8,177 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs 207,343 216,276 Convertible notes, net of debt discount 127,586 127,348 Derivative liability - convertible notes 798 285 Warrant liability 24,309 16,341 Earnout consideration liability 10,869 15,090 Lease liabilities 7,257 7,766 Tax receivable agreement liability 23,952 24,475 Total stockholders' (deficit) (271,902 ) (291,998 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 181,063 $ 162,943







CompoSecure, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 98,527 $ 97,199 $ 193,843 $ 181,382 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 44,590 38,347 86,552 73,771 Selling, General and administrative 23,588 24,433 47,532 43,209 Total operating expenses 68,178 62,780 134,084 116,980 Income from operations 30,349 34,419 59,759 64,402 Total other income (expense), net 3,331 29,041 (16,605 ) 26,509 Income before income taxes 33,680 63,460 43,154 90,911 Income tax (expense) benefit (970 ) (2,802 ) 293 (3,345 ) Net income 32,710 60,658 43,447 87,566 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 26,973 52,184 35,347 75,628 Net income attributable to CompoSecure, Inc $ 5,737 $ 8,474 $ 8,100 $ 11,938 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders -basic $ 0.31 $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.80 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 0.41 $ 0.75 Weighted average shared used to compute net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - basic (in thousands) 18,537 15,052 18,087 14,993 Weighted average shared used to compute net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders - diluted (in thousands) 35,528 32,363 35,155 32,341

CompoSecure, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES: Net income $ 43,447 $ 87,566 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 4,171 4,567 Stock-based compensation expense 8,415 4,020 Amortization of deferred finance costs 700 1,252 Change in fair value of earnout consideration liability (4,221 ) (19,041 ) Revaluation of warrant liability 7,968 (18,041 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 513 61 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (1,770 ) 3,094 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 738 (17,282 ) Inventories (6,515 ) (2,938 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (272 ) (1,144 ) Accounts payable (492 ) (201 ) Accrued expenses 612 10,262 Other liabilities (313 ) (784 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,981 51,391 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (5,697 ) (3,504 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,697 ) (3,504 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and exercise of equity awards 389 - Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,483 ) - Proceeds from line of credit - 10,000 Payment of Tax receivable agreement liability (2,193 ) - Payment of term loan (5,017 ) (16,878 ) Distributions (29,008 ) (25,729 ) Payment of issuance cost related to business combination - (23,833 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,312 ) (56,440 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,972 (8,553 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,642 21,944 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 22,614 $ 13,391 Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 13,626 $ 9,638 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Derivative asset - interest rate swap $ 8,329 $ 5,590

CompoSecure, Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 32,710 $ 60,658 $ 43,447 $ 87,566 Add (less): Depreciation 2,131 2,217 4,171 4,567 Interest expense, net (1) 5,849 5,547 12,345 10,513 Income tax expense (benefit) 970 2,802 (293 ) 3,345 EBITDA $ 41,660 $ 71,224 $ 59,670 $ 105,991 Stock-based compensation 4,393 3,014 8,415 4,020 Mark to market adjustments (2) (9,180 ) (34,586 ) 4,260 (37,021 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,873 $ 39,652 $ 72,345 $ 72,990 (1) Includes amortization of deferred financing cost for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes the changes in fair value of warrant liability, derivative liabilities and earnout consideration liability for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.