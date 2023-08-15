Q2 2023 INTERIM REPORT - OUTLOOK RAISED

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 28/2023



Q2 performance better than expected

Result below Q2 2022 due to temporary boost of Channel earnings in Q2 2022

Logistics acquisitions performing well

EBITDA outlook raised to DKK 4.8-5.2bn (DKK 4.5-5.0bn) on 14 August 2023

Q2 2023

EBITDA decreased 5% to DKK 1.4bn

Adjusted free cash flow DKK 601m

NIBD reduced 4% from Q1 2023



CO2 emissions 8% lower per GT nautical mile

OUTLOOK 2023

EBITDA raised to DKK 4.8-5.2bn

Revenue around same level as 2022

Investments of DKK 1.6bn





“We have raised our outlook as we continued to deliver strong operational performance in Q2, and despite headwind in some regions, we achieved a result that was better than expected,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.





KEY FIGURES 2023 2022 2022-23 2021-22 2022 DKK m Q2 Q2 Change, % LTM LTM Change, % Full-year Revenue 6,942 7,170 -3 27,148 23,102 18 26,873 Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) 1,404 1,474 -5 5,090 3,987 28 4,974 Operating profit before amortization (EBITA) 765 874 -13 2,658 1,841 44 2,603 Operating profit (EBIT) 718 841 -15 2,500 1,722 45 2,468 Profit before tax 560 760 -26 2,020 1,459 38 2,139





Q2 revenue decreased 3.2% to DKK 6.9bn but increased 2.5% adjusted for bunker surcharges, driven by higher passenger and logistics revenue. Freight ferry revenue was below last year as lower volumes were partly offset by higher rates.

Q2 EBITDA decreased 5% to DKK 1,404m. The freight ferry EBITDA of DKK 754m was 20% lower than last year as Q2 2022 earnings were boosted by elevated Channel earnings and exceptionally high levels of oil price spreads, that have now normalised. Moreover, Q2 2023 volumes were lower than last year. The Q2 passenger EBITDA increased 28% to DKK 350m as results were improved across the route network. Logistics Division’s EBITDA increased 26% to DKK 345m driven by acquisitions.

For the first half-year (H1), revenue increased 2% to DKK 13.3bn compared to the same period last year and H1 EBITDA increased 5% to DKK 2,413m. EBITDA was DKK 5,090m for the last twelve months (LTM, 2022-23).

The Q2 adjusted free cash flow was DKK 601m and DKK 1,455m for the last twelve months (LTM). Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was reduced 4% from Q1 2023 on the back of the positive cash flow.

Outlook 2023

The EBITDA outlook is raised to DKK 4.8-5.2bn (previously DKK 4.5-5.0bn) following better than expected H1 financial performance. Revenue is overall still expected to remain at the same level as 2022.

The outlook is detailed on page 9 in the full report.





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,800 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road, and rail plus we offer related logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and is headquartered and listed in Copenhagen





