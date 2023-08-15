JULY VOLUMES: FREIGHT CLOSING IN ON LAST YEAR, PASSENGERS UP 9%

INVESTOR NEWS no. 29 - 15 August 2023

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in July 2023 were 7.2% below 2022. Volumes were 4.9% below 2022 adjusted for Channel.



North Sea volumes were robust on most routes but a slowdown in Swedish imports and a dip in fresh produce volumes to the UK due to weather conditions reduced overall volumes compared to 2022. Mediterranean’s volumes were below last year as growth is being reduced by measures to curb inflation in Türkiye and European demand is stagnating.

Channel volumes were below 2022 which reflects the redistribution of market shares that took place in July 2022 in the wake of a ferry competitor’s suspension of sailings in 2022. Baltic Sea market conditions are starting to become more comparable to 2022 as the war’s impact on volumes did not fully materialise in 2022 until after the summer. July volumes were still below last year.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 11.0% to 38.8m from 43.6m in 2022-21. The decrease was 4.3% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased 9.3% driven by more passengers on the Channel and Baltic routes. The number of cars were up 3.8% due to primarily more cars on the Channel.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total number of passengers was 4.4m compared to 2.5m in 2022-21.

DFDS ferry volumes July LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, '000 3,618 3,386 3,141 -7.2% 43,864 43,601 38,808 -11.0% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, '000 118 633 692 9.3% 835 2,450 4,398 79.5% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The August 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 12 September 2023 at around 10.00am CET.





