Swine Vaccines Industry Report 2023-2027: Players Focusing on Pioneering Approaches to Simultaneously Deliver Multiple Vaccines

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swine Vaccines Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global swine vaccines market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.83 billion in 2022 to $1.99 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82%. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to reach $2.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8%.

Market Drivers: Rising Prevalence of Swine Diseases

The surge in the prevalence of diseases among swine is anticipated to be a driving force behind the expansion of the swine vaccines market. Swine diseases encompass any deviation from the normal structural or functional condition of an organism, often accompanied by recognizable signs and symptoms. Conditions such as pseudorabies and influenza have demonstrated a significant impact on swine populations. The escalation in the prevalence of these diseases has led to an increased demand for swine vaccines, driven by the imperative to safeguard pigs against infectious diseases.

For instance, a report by the World Organization for Animal Health (WAHIS) in August 2022 revealed alarming statistics concerning the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak. Since January 2020, over 1,125,000 pigs and 36,000 wild boars have fallen victim to ASF, causing more than 1,960,000 animal losses. This staggering toll emphasizes the urgent need to counteract the rising prevalence of swine diseases through effective vaccination strategies.

Technological Advancements: A Prominent Trend

Innovative technologies are reshaping the landscape of the swine vaccine market, with key players channeling their efforts into pioneering advancements. A notable trend gaining momentum is the development of technologies capable of delivering two vaccines simultaneously. This approach seeks to enhance swine health outcomes and maintain the market position of major players.

One such advancement is the TwistPak technology introduced by Boehringer Ingelheim, a German pharmaceutical company, in May 2022. TwistPak is a revolutionary platform that enables the blending of two vaccines, IngelvacCircoFLEX and IngelvacMycoFLEX, tailored for swine producers. The technology streamlines the mixing process and affords flexibility by allowing products to be used as a combined vaccine or a monovalent option. Its utilization of advanced manufacturing technologies and ergonomic design sets a new standard for vaccine delivery.

Industry Developments: Acquisitions and Expansion

In September 2021, Vaxxinova, a German livestock vaccine producer, acquired Newport Laboratories from Boehringer Ingelheim. This undisclosed acquisition empowers Vaxxinova to enhance its offerings for livestock farmers and veterinarians. Newport Laboratories, based in the US, specializes in crafting customized vaccines for swine and cattle, aligning well with Vaxxinova's commitment to advancing livestock health.

Regional Dynamics

North America emerged as the largest region in the swine vaccines market in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The comprehensive scope of the market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players Shaping the Swine Vaccines Market

The market's major players exerting significant influence include Merck & Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Biogenesis Bago SA, Phibro Animal Health, KM Biologics, Hipra Laboratories SA, Ceva, Zoetis Inc., Jinyu Bio-Technology Co Ltd., China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd., Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd., Ringpu Biology Technology Co Ltd., Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co Ltd., Choong Ang Vaccine Laboratories Co Ltd., Virbac, Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI), and Bioveta AS.

Conclusion

The global swine vaccines market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the escalating prevalence of swine diseases and the adoption of innovative technological solutions. As the market evolves, players are focusing on pioneering approaches to simultaneously deliver multiple vaccines. Strategic acquisitions and expansions further contribute to shaping the dynamics of this critical sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Swine Vaccines Market Characteristics

3. Swine Vaccines Market Trends and Strategies

4. Swine Vaccines Market Macro Economic Scenario

5. Swine Vaccines Market Size and Growth

6. Swine Vaccines Market Segmentation

7. Swine Vaccines Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Swine Vaccines Market

9. China Swine Vaccines Market

10. India Swine Vaccines Market

11. Japan Swine Vaccines Market

12. Australia Swine Vaccines Market

13. Indonesia Swine Vaccines Market

14. South Korea Swine Vaccines Market

15. Western Europe Swine Vaccines Market

16. UK Swine Vaccines Market

17. Germany Swine Vaccines Market

18. France Swine Vaccines Market

19. Eastern Europe Swine Vaccines Market

20. Russia Swine Vaccines Market

21. North America Swine Vaccines Market

22. USA Swine Vaccines Market

23. South America Swine Vaccines Market

24. Brazil Swine Vaccines Market

25. Middle East Swine Vaccines Market

26. Africa Swine Vaccines Market

27. Swine Vaccines Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Swine Vaccines Market

29. Swine Vaccines Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Merck & Co Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco Animal Health Inc

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Biogenesis Bago SA

Phibro Animal Health

KM Biologics

Hipra Laboratories SA

Ceva

Zoetis Inc

Jinyu Bio-Technology Co Ltd

China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd

Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd

Ringpu Biology Technology Co Ltd

Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co Ltd

Choong Ang Vaccine Laboratories Co Ltd

Virbac

Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI)

Bioveta AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iluxtn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment