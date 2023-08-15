Flock Safety Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for a 2nd Consecutive Year

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Flock Safety ranks No.189 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating the past year’s inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and contracting hiring market. Flock Safety moved up from its No. 213 spot on last year’s Inc. 5000 list.

"Amidst a challenging economic climate, I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work of our team at Flock Safety,” said CFO James LaCamp. “Our advancement on the 2023 Inc. 5000 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, dedication to our customers, and our bold mission of protecting and serving the whole community.”

Over the past year, Flock Safety has engaged in its most innovative product development to-date, launching a suite of new products for city-wide public safety. New offerings include Flock Safety Condor™ , an advanced live and recorded video subscription service, and FlockOS™ , a robust software platform enabling law enforcement agencies of any size to harness real-time intelligence benefits.

Flock has seen significant growth in its Community Safety and Law Enforcement verticals, and established itself as the preeminent leader in safety technology for commercial businesses , from SMB to enterprise.

“In addition to revenue growth, Flock Safety is now helping law enforcement solve about 7% of reported crime in the U.S., a metric which truly exemplifies our mission to Eliminate Crime,” said Flock Safety CEO and Founder Garrett Langley.

Earlier this year, Flock Safety's exceptional growth was acknowledged by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), naming the company the #1 highest-growth entity in the state for the Lower Middle Market category in 2023.

Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 3,700 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.