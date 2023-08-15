Medela Expands Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Product Solutions with New Integrated Dressing

McHenry, Illinois, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the healthcare choice for more than six million hospitals around the world*, announced today that it will introduce a new innovative sterile dressing within its negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) portfolio in September. The Invia® Integrated Dressing is indicated for all wound types, including closed surgical incision, and can be used in the hospital or home setting, for up to seven days.

“We are thrilled to support the needs of our customers across the USA by introducing our Integrated Dressing,” explains Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela. “Backed by more than six decades of expertise in medical vacuum technology, this long-awaited product will be available in September as an extension of our full-system solution to support wound healing. When we set out to support this category, we applied our research-based suction technology to our negative pressure wound therapy solutions, and we’ve found that this provides an optimal environment for confident and effective wound healing.”



The Invia Integrated Dressing received FDA approval in July and is designed to work with Medela NPWT pumps, Liberty® and MotionTM, which work to maintain even pressure while pulling fluid away and keeping it off the wound site to support healing. The Integrated Dressing is a ‘peel-and-stick’ adhesive, comprised of a three-layer fluid handling pad that features a skin-friendly silicone adhesive border. The Integrated Dressing also includes a Quick-connector, common across the Medela NPWT portfolio for familiar pump-to-dressing connection, which offers clinician convenience while maximizing patient confidence and comfort.

With decades of expertise in medical vacuum technology, Medela’s NPWT solutions integrate Intelligent Pressure Control to ensure consistent and even pressure is delivered directly to the wound site, to promote the body’s natural wound healing and tissue regeneration process.

The Medela system also includes Dynamic Exudate Removal technology featuring double-lumen tubing to prevent blockages, efficiently remove exudate, and dynamically adapt to fluid fluctuations to pull fluid away from the wound and into the canister while allowing the body to continue its natural wound healing and tissue regeneration process.

The whole NPWT Innovation system solution is further informed by feedback from customers and healthcare professionals to include:

Whisper-quiet suction technology, minimizing disturbances during therapy

Compact and lightweight design that maximizes patient comfort and mobility

Award-winning support from our in-house customer excellence team

Straightforward pricing structure for increased accessibility and better transparency through predictable month-to-month spend that reduces administrative burdens and lowers cost without impacting patient care

To help users get started, Medela’s negative pressure wound therapy system includes comprehensive support for clinicians and patients, including on-site clinical in-servicing and training, instructional videos for staff and patients, and product tutorials supported by clinical education experts. Medela pumps are equipped with a QR code for product support and troubleshooting. For continued education, support videos are accessible via the free Medela NPWT app and online. As part of the company’s commitment to education, Medela offers complimentary professional continuing education courses on NPWT through Medela University. To learn more about Medela’s complete negative wound pressure therapy system, visit medelahealthcare.com or fill out the online form to receive information, or visit the Medela booth at the SAWC Fall Conference in November in Las Vegas.

About Medela

Medela’s US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Medela is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions respected and trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals around the world. Through advancing research, observing natural behavior, and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to developing innovations that build better outcomes, providing the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. For more information, visit medelahealthcare.com.

*Medela global sales, 2022

Medela wordmark and logo, Invia, Liberty and Motion are registered in the U.S. Trademark Office. Motion is a trademark of Medela. 2023 © Medela

Attachments