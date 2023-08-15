InsureZone Connects to Ivans Distribution Platform

Milwaukee, WI, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced that InsureZone, a Texas-based insurance services and software developer that specializes in operational throughput enhancement, sales CRM, submission management and policy servicing, has signed an agreement to connect to the Ivans Distribution Platform. The partnership will enable InsureZone to access the largest commercial quoting network, delivering greater efficiencies for agency customers and more coverage options for insureds.

"InsureZone has focused on automating and streamlining the entire policy sales and servicing process, and by connecting with Ivans, we are able to leverage existing carrier integrations and reduce the complexity of getting a policy sold for our agency partners,” said John Pergande, chief executive officer, InsureZone. “Our goal is to help our customers grow their agencies in the most efficient manner and the Ivans Distribution Platform will connect us to the carriers needed to make that a reality.”

Ivans Distribution Platform improves the commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the Ivans solution supports both straight-through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By using Ask Kodiak to identify market appetite as part of the process, the Ivans solution increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates.

"Our mission at Ivans is to connect the independent agency channel to the greatest number of carriers, giving them access to more markets and thus more coverage options for their insureds,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “Our partnership with InsureZone further connects the industry, bridging historical gaps between carriers and agencies and driving success for everyone involved.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About InsureZone

InsureZone has a unique combination of software and insurance services and is dedicated to implementing the best methods for selling and servicing an insurance policy. Our proprietary software is used by some of the largest wholesalers and brokers in the U.S., and InsureZone’s wholesale operation is the testbed that has been utilized to create that software. The InsureZone CRM platform is an electronic front door for any insurance operation which enables online submissions and real-time rating for personal, commercial, and surplus lines and handles all aspects of the insurance sales and policy servicing life cycle.