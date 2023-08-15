AVANT Appoints Mike Wolfington Sales VP of the West

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor, today announced the appointment of Mike “Wolf” Wolfington as Vice President of Sales for the West Region.



“AVANT is committed to empowering our Trusted Advisors as they navigate the ever-changing technology landscape. Mike is the ideal leader to help us achieve this in the West,” said Jen Gallego, Executive Vice President of Global Sales, AVANT. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success that will undoubtedly inspire and motivate our West Coast Sales team to achieve new heights when it comes to helping our Trusted Advisors accelerate revenue and stay ahead of the pace of change. We are thrilled to welcome him to the AVANT family.”

Mike joins AVANT with over 13 years of experience in the IT channel, including seven years working for a Technology Services Distributor (TSD), where he held various sales roles, most recently serving as Regional Vice President. He is also a Fundraising Member of Telecom for Change, a non-profit organization of technology suppliers and channel partners that support grassroots charities across the U.S.

“AVANT is widely known for its ability to maximize the value it brings to the Trusted Advisor,” said Wolfington. “They truly understand the challenges Trusted Advisors face when choosing from the growing number of vendors and solutions that are entering the channel today. Through the investments AVANT is making in Pathfinder, their decision-making platform, along with industry-leading research and intelligence that provides empirical guidance that can be used to make purchasing decisions, AVANT enables Trusted Advisors to quickly overcome this complexity and recommend solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of their customers, today and tomorrow.”

“Mike is one of the most recognized leaders in our industry today. His pulse on the future of the Trusted Advisor and industry experience is what attracted us to having Mike join us in this critical growth phase of the company,” said Drew Lydecker, President and Co-Founder, AVANT. “Mike’s energy, passion, and commitment to excellence fits AVANT to a tee.”

Mike and his family live on a hazelnut farm in Oregon wine country, where they enjoy spending their free time in the great outdoors. He is a graduate of the Lundquist Honors Business College at the University of Oregon, where he completed an MBA-level course curriculum and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business Administration, focusing on Finance, and a minor in Economics.

Trusted Advisors and vendor partners will have the opportunity to meet Mike in person at AVANT’s 6th annual Special Forces Summit, taking place October 2-5, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. To learn more about the event, or to register, visit: https://goavant.net/sfs23 and use CODE: MichaelWolfingtonSFS23.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.



