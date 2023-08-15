U.S. Oral Surgery Management Committed to Advancing the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Industry

Announces its Continued Support of OMS Foundation

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is proud to announce its continued support of the OMS Foundation, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that strives to improve the quality and safety of patient care by fueling innovation in oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) research, training and education. A specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, USOSM made its first gift to the OMS Foundation in 2018, just a few months after USOSM opened for business, and it has been a dedicated supporter ever since.

“Our partnership with USOSM, now in its sixth year, has been a significant driver of the OMS Foundation’s success,” said OMS Foundation Chair Lou Rafetto. “As an OMSFIRE donor and gift-match challenge partner, USOSM has helped to generate more than $500,000 in gifts to the OMS Foundation since 2019 to support innovative, clinically relevant research and expanded enrichment opportunities for OMS residents and faculty.”

This year, USOSM committed to match up to $25,000 in donations to the Annual Fund during the Foundation’s mid-year appeal. More than $60,000 was contributed in May and June – thanks in large part to USOSM’s 2023 matching gift challenge.

“USOSM’s leadership and generosity provide a strong model for the specialty’s corporate sector, and its corporate partners in the AAOMS community have followed the company’s lead with generous support of their own,” added Rafetto. “We’re grateful for the relationship we’ve built and proud of all we’ve accomplished together.”

Since 1959, the OMS Foundation has facilitated the discovery of new knowledge in the OMS field by supporting research and providing platforms for the specialty’s most respected experts to educate their colleagues. The organization funds clinical and basic research, supports AAOMS educational opportunities with program grants and scholarships, and collaborates with AAOMS to offer education and enrichment to OMS faculty. For more information or to donate, visit https://omsfoundation.org/.

“We are deeply committed to the OMS specialty and to its continued advancement. As the first, shared services organization, exclusively serving board-certified oral surgeons, we thought it was important for us to be a leader in support of our specialty,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “The OMS Foundation works hard to advance oral and maxillofacial patient care by providing oral and maxillofacial surgeons with the training, education, research and general assistance they need. We’re honored to continue supporting an organization that makes such a significant difference in supporting the specialty and their patients.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 26 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

Contact:

Lyle Rountree

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

214-289-3799

Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com