USOSM Continues Growth Momentum

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is starting out 2026 strong by announcing a new partnership with Hidemi Oka, DMD, of Union City, California.

“Announcing a new partnership is an ideal way to start the new year, particularly when that partnership is with an oral and maxillofacial surgeon like Dr. Oka, who shares our passion for clinical excellence and exceptional patient care,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “We’re honored that Dr. Oka and his team will be working with us as we continue elevating the standard of care.”

Hidemi Oka, DMD, MD, MS, is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Led by Dr. Oka, the practice is located in Union City, California, in the San Francisco Bay area. It specializes in a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) services.

Dr. Oka is a graduate of the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine. He completed his OMS residency through the University of California San Francisco.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com