Chad Raube Joins IntelliTrans as President and CEO

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces that Chad Raube has joined as President and CEO, replacing Ken Sherman, who has retired. With over thirty years of experience leading technology-enabled services and software companies in North America and Europe, Chad’s exceptional skills as a leader, mentor, and visionary will be pivotal to the continued success and growth of IntelliTrans.



“I am humbled and thrilled to join this excellent organization, and I look forward to collaborating with our teams to build upon the strong foundation that is in place as we continue to delight our valued customers, set the benchmark of excellence in our industry with our leading-edge technologies and services, and guide our business to new heights,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO, IntelliTrans. “As we embark upon this promising new chapter for IntelliTrans, I want to sincerely thank Ken Sherman for his dedication to and leadership of IntelliTrans over the years.”

Most recently, Chad was CEO of Info-Pro Lender Services and Guaranty Closing and Title, leading their transformation and delivering strong year on year EBITDA and customer growth. At Info-Pro, a provider of software-enabled services to banks and credit unions, Chad and his team built it into a national challenger brand recently acquired by LERETA. Before Info-Pro, Chad was a partner at London-based Dawn Capital, a leading SaaS-focused venture capital firm, prior to which Chad launched and led the consumer broadband internet business at Virgin Media, establishing it as the market share and quality leader in the UK.

Chad earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Carleton College, a Master of Science degree in Environmental Technology from Imperial College London, and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Jeff Paulsen, a Group Executive at Roper Technologies, Inc., says, “The Roper team is excited to have Chad Raube lead IntelliTrans into the future. Chad is a seasoned executive with an exceptional track record of delivering excellence for customers and building businesses.”

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Learn more at our website, linked here .

