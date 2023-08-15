Rogers Awarded Best Wireless Network in Canada for Fifth Year in a Row by umlaut

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released by the independent benchmarking company umlaut ranks Rogers as the number one Canadian wireless carrier in voice, data and reliability for its wireless network. This marks the fifth consecutive year Rogers has won umlaut’s “Best in Test” award.



“We are continually investing in our networks to deliver wireless services Canadians can rely on,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Rogers Communications. “We are extremely proud to be recognized by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, as having the best, most reliable wireless network in the country.”

The study shows Rogers wireless customers enjoy the best network performance in the country, winning umlaut’s “Best in Test” mobile benchmark award. umlaut measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada and crowdsourced data. The drive tests were completed across 30,000 km over 47 days, covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. Testing measured reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality.

umlaut is a global leader in third party benchmarking of network performance, providing some of the most comprehensive carrier testing worldwide, and tests over 200 mobile networks in over 120 countries. The company determines each carrier’s score by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content.

Rogers is committed to bringing Canadians the biggest and best wireless networks. The company is investing to expand the country’s largest and most reliable 5G network, which now reaches more than 2,100 communities. Through its transformative merger with Shaw, Rogers brings Canadians a national coast-to-coast wireline network, with fibre-powered internet available to nearly 70 per cent of Canadian households.

