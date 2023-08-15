Global Irish Whiskey Market Report 2023: Market is Forecast to Grow by Over $2.1 Billion - Premiumization and Online Channels Fuels Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Irish Whiskey Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Irish whiskey market is forecasted to grow by USD 2105.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.34%

This study identifies the growing preference for organic whiskey as one of the prime reasons driving the Irish whiskey market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increasing demand for premium whiskey, increasing use of online sales channels for selling alcohols, and increased consumption of alcoholic beverages among women. Also, rising population of millennials worldwide and tourism based on whiskey will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the Irish whiskey market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Irish whiskey market vendors. Also, the Irish whiskey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd.

Becle SAB de CV

Brown Forman Corp.

Diageo Plc

Irish Distillers International Ltd.

Pernod Ricard SA

Quintessential Brands Group

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd.

West Cork Distillers Ltd.

William Grant and Sons Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Irish whiskey market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Single malt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Single pot still - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Single grain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw5pci

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment