fullthrottle.ai Secures Position in the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company that helps marketers identify, curate, and target audiences, is delighted to announce its inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Securing a ranking of No. 3510 on the definitive roster of the most rapidly expanding private companies in America demonstrates fullthrottle.ai's relentless innovation, adaptability, and dedication to revolutionizing the advertising technology industry.



“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

fullthrottle.ai owns U.S. Patent No. 11,556,947, which protects its core technologies. This powers the ability to transform the first-party data gathered from website visitors into real, in-market, addressable households. With this technology, fullthrottle.ai is able to provide businesses with audience insights that go unreported by traditional cookie-dependent data platforms. Businesses can market to net-new audiences instantly and use these first-party datasets to measure true sales attribution — a powerful tool in the age of cookie deprecation and increasing privacy regulations.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and passion of our team. We began fullthrottle.ai with a vision to reshape advertising in a world that was gradually moving away from cookies. Today, this recognition not only validates our efforts but also fuels our motivation to push boundaries and offer unparalleled solutions to our clients. We're grateful for this acknowledgment and are excited for the journey ahead," remarked Dave Regn, CEO of fullthrottle.ai.

In 2023, fullthrottle.ai launched several key innovations, including a unified platform within fullthrottle.app, a Return on Audience feature, and Custom Journey Segments. These features offer comprehensive insights into the customer journey and help clients transform their data into actionable marketing strategies.

fullthrottle.ai's innovative approach and the subsequent success are reflected in their increasing customer base and growing revenue. In a single month in 2023, the fullthrottle.ai platform transformed, made available, and delivered 6.8 million households for marketing opportunities.

Looking ahead, fullthrottle.ai remains committed to helping businesses navigate a cookieless world, while upholding consumer privacy. Its technology is set to have a transformative impact on the advertising industry and the broader digital landscape in the coming years.

About fullthrottle.ai

fullthrottle.ai is an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company whose proprietary platform and technologies facilitate audience identification, marketing, and measurement across all mediums. As the fastest-growing household-based marketing platform in the industry, fullthrottle.ai is dedicated to helping clients identify and resolve website visitors into first-party addressable households of real, in-market leads.

