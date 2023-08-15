Explore the World of Art and Design at VCAD's Open House Event

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, BC - August 15, 2023 - Mark your calendars for an exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in the captivating world of art and design! Vancouver College of Art and Design (VCAD) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Open House event, scheduled for August 17, 2023, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM. This event promises an enriching experience for prospective students and art enthusiasts alike.

The Open House will take place simultaneously at VCAD's Vancouver and Calgary campuses, inviting attendees to explore the vast spectrum of art and design programs offered by the institution. VCAD is renowned for its commitment to fostering creativity and nurturing artistic talents, making it the perfect destination for those seeking to turn their passion into a career.

Highlights of the Open House:

Learn about VCAD: Engage with experienced faculty and staff who will guide you through the extensive range of programs tailored to your artistic interests and aspirations.

Discover Art & Design Programs: Uncover the diverse selection of programs VCAD offers, from graphic design and fashion to interior design and animation.

Hear from Guest Speakers: Gain insights from industry professionals and guest speakers who will share their invaluable experiences and shed light on the exciting opportunities awaiting VCAD graduates.

Contests and Prizes: Participate in interactive contests and stand a chance to win exciting prizes that celebrate creativity and innovation.

As an added incentive, attendees who enroll in a VCAD program by August 31st and commence their studies by September 30th will be eligible to enter a drawing for an array of remarkable prizes available includeing:

Two Scholarships for 50% of Tuition: An exceptional opportunity to embark on your educational journey with substantial financial support.

Five Scholarships Worth $5,000: Empowering you to pursue your creative dreams with a significant scholarship award.

Ten Scholarships Worth $2,000: A boost to your artistic ambitions, assisting you in realizing your potential within the world of art and design.

Don't miss this chance to dive into the world of creativity and innovation at VCAD's Open House event. Whether you're an aspiring artist, designer, or simply curious about the boundless possibilities within the realm of art and design, this event is tailor-made for you.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit VCAD's Open House Event Page.

###

About VCAD:

Vancouver College of Art and Design (VCAD) is a premier institution dedicated to nurturing creative minds and shaping the next generation of artists and designers. With a diverse range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-experienced faculty, VCAD provides an immersive educational experience that empowers students to excel in the world of art and design.