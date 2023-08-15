Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 August 2023
Corporate Announcement 26/2023
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 July 2023.
NAV per share in USD: 2397.65
NAV per share in EUR: 2175.14
The performance during July is 0.15% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is -0.06% in USD.
Assets under management (AUM) was 371.8 million USD.
The NAV per share in EUR, 2175.14, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 31 July 2023 which was 1.1023.
To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.
Attachment