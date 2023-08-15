Huntress Announces Partnership With Darkhorse Tech to Protect the Dental Industry from Cyber Attacks

Huntress platform integration will enable Darkhorse Tech’s clients to benefit from enhanced threat detection, incident response and monitoring capabilities to protect patient data

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them, today announced a new partnership with Darkhorse Tech , a leading provider of IT solutions for dental practices.

Founded in 2012, Darkhorse Tech has established dominance in the dental IT sector by focusing on the specific needs of dental professionals. Offering fully managed IT solutions that include everything from practice management software support to digital imaging and X-ray integrations, Darkhorse Tech has continuously strived to help dental practices improve their efficiency and secure their data.

The Huntress suite of managed cybersecurity solutions, combined with their 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) staffed with trained experts who hunt compromises and offer quick and simple steps for remediation, keeps SMBs protected from threats and attacks. The Huntress solution will be integrated into Darkhorse Tech's services portfolio, enabling all clients to benefit from advanced threat detection, automated incident response, and continuous monitoring to protect the systems that host patient data.

The healthcare sector is at risk, with about 295 breaches reported in the first half of 2023 alone, according to the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) data breach portal. In fact, more than 39 million individuals were implicated in healthcare data breaches in the first six months of the year.

“Utilizing the Huntress Cybersecurity solution in the tech stack of dental offices will fortify the protection of confidential patient health records, effectively thwarting potential hackers. This commitment to security not only safeguards sensitive information but also positions the practice as a trusted and competitive provider in the dental healthcare industry,” said Reuben Kamp, CEO of Darkhorse Tech.

"We are thrilled to support the mission of our partner Darkhorse Tech by ensuring their dental practice clients are protected from cybersecurity attacks, and that data is protected,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and co-founder, Huntress, Inc. “It’s been our mission from day one to protect small and medium-sized organizations and the team at Darkhorse Tech shares that vision. I can’t think of a better strategic alliance foundation to build from.”

With the integration of Huntress’ solutions, Darkhorse Tech will continue to empower dental practices to focus on providing exceptional patient care, knowing their IT infrastructure and data are secure against the advanced cyber threats of today and the future.

For more information about this partnership and its benefits, visit www.darkhorsetech.com or www.huntress.com

About Darkhorse Tech

Darkhorse Tech is a leading provider of IT solutions specifically designed for dental practices. With a complete understanding of the unique needs and challenges of the dental industry, Darkhorse Tech offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes practice management software support, digital imaging, X-ray integrations, and now, robust cybersecurity measures through its partnership with Huntress.

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is how SMBs defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled its presence over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners, more than 105,000 organizations, and now protects more than 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit huntress.com or follow us on social at @HuntressLabs.

Huntress Contact:

Katie Pesek

(703) 795-1928

pesek@merrittgrp.com