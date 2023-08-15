Brown & Brown, Inc. to host Investor Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Brown & Brown’s Beach Street Campus in Daytona Beach, Florida. The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with J. Powell Brown, Brown & Brown’s president and chief executive officer, and R. Andrew Watts, Brown & Brown’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, and other members of the Company’s senior leadership team. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT and will continue until approximately 12:30 p.m. EDT.



Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is limited to institutional investors and financial analysts. The Company is also offering a live webcast on Brown & Brown's website beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT on the day of the event. To access the live webcast and to view the presentation materials for the event, go to www.bbinsurance.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Calendar of Events."

Advance registration is required for both in-person attendance and to view the live webcast and can be accessed by going to www.bbinsurance.com and clicking on "Investor Relations" then "Calendar of Events." The registration deadline is Friday, September 8, 2023.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the event will be archived on Brown & Brown's website, www.bbinsurance.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to www.bbinsurance.com and click on "Investor Relations" then "Calendar of Events."

For further information about Brown & Brown's Investor Day event, please contact Investor Relations at IRCommunications@bbins.com or visit http://www.bbinsurance.com/investor-day.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 15,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative solutions to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws, including those associated with this event. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including those relating to this event, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the current belief of Brown & Brown, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company") regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that actual events may differ from anticipated events contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's release of its financial information, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770