Military Radars Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report, 2027

Military Radars Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 13.5 billion Projected Market Size USD 17.1 billion Growth Rate 4.7% Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2021 ­­­­ Forecast period 2022-2027

Key Market Players in Military Radars Market

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),

Thales Group (France), and Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy).

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Radars Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

305 – Tables

61 – Figures

364 – Pages

Military Radars Market Dynamics

Driver: Significant investments by governments

Opportunity: Development of low-cost and miniaturized radars

Restraint: High investments in early phases

Challenge: Stringent cross-border trading policies

Challenges: Scarce intellectual assets

Major ship and aircraft manufacturers are using new military radars

According to predictions, the market for Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Antennas will be the largest in terms of value. This market is expanding as a result of more people using AESA antennas because of how quickly and easily they operate. The antenna is made up of a number of tiny antennas, each with its own feed. By adjusting the phase of the radio waves sent and received by each of the antenna's numerous radiating elements, the beam is electronically guided.

The segment with the biggest market share during the predicted period is Long Range (200-500 km).

Due to the rising demand for long-distance tracking and precise target localization in the battlefields, the Long Range (200-500 km) segment is predicted to have the biggest market share by value. Long-range radars can cover areas up to 500 km away and are thought to have an instrumental range of 200 km. Long range radars are necessary for the operation of air surveillance systems, military radars, air mapping systems, weapon control systems, and missile guidance systems.

During the forecast period, a higher CAGR is anticipated for the multi-band segment.

The primary objective of multi-band radar signal processing is to increase signal resolution. A multi-band signal processing system uses a combination of many frequency bands. One of the primary factors influencing the use of multi-band radars is the rising desire for improved radar signals. The multiband surveillance radars may now explore applications that need great precision thanks to recent advances in photonic technologies. By adjusting to diverse operational criticalities in the field, multiband radar systems provide flexibility in surveillance tasks. Defense applications are increasingly using single beam source unit designs for multiband transmitter and receivers because they simplify production while also lowering cost and overall size. Comparing these multi-band radar systems to other military radar system types, they are demonstrating greater reliability. For the coordinated detection and tracking of moving target objects, multi-band radars are employed.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The Military Radars Industry is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in Asia Pacific. The expansion of this region can be linked to China, India, and Japan's growing spending in air defense systems. After the US, China has the second-largest defense spending in the world. It is a developing nation with rapid expansion in the transportation and defense sectors. Through incentives, the Chinese government additionally promotes industrial firms to implement innovative technologies in their facilities. For instance, China is still concentrating on long-term, state-directed planning initiatives like "Made in China 2025," which aims to replace foreign technology with domestically produced technology.

